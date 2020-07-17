Reliable information — it’s a precious commodity under any circumstances, and that’s especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consider the shell game employed by state-run media in Russia and China. Both governments feed their citizens tons of information, but it’s questionable whether the people in those nations are getting the whole truth or just the version their leaders want them to receive.
During a one-week span in April, for example, the Russian government and diplomatic sites published 13,000 tweets. About 5,200 of those tweets contained the words “corona,” “virus” or “COVID-19.” And eight of the top 10 Twitter hashtags were about the virus.
China’s government and diplomatic sites put out 13,000 tweets as well. More than 6,700 contained the words “COVID,” “virus,” or both. And five of the 10 leading hashtags were related to the pandemic.
According to The Hamilton Weekly publication, the “Chinese state-funded media continued messaging about China’s medical aid. Some content also emphasized narratives about the return to normal life in China, contrasted with coverage of serious coronavirus outbreaks elsewhere.” Clearly, the Chinese information was tinged with propaganda with “positive information” crafted to distract Chinese citizens from the harsher realities about the virus.
Russia used the same technique. As an example, Russian sites focused that week on how Russia is getting food aid to other nations. The subtext was making their country look good and the U.S. look bad.
The common thread in all of this is the need for truthful, reliable information, whether it’s being filtered and spun to make the national government appear more capable and successful in addressing the pandemic — as in China and Russia.
The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the need for greater media literacy.
Here are some tips to use when determining if the information you’re receiving about COVID-19 is trustworthy:
William McKenzie, the senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute, offers this advice:
Does the story have multiple sources?
Does it provide context?
Is the story balanced and nonpartisan?
Does the site or publication have an open, transparent way of acknowledging its ownership?
Does the publication run corrections?
Use these three questions to determine the legitimacy of news or information coming your way: Who is telling me this? How do they know it? What’s in it for them?
“For the sake of truth, our own understanding and the health of our democracy, we all need to become better consumers of information,” McKenzie said.