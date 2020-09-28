 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In print, one race seems superior

In print, one race seems superior

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Kearney Hub follows the Associated Press style on this matter. The stylebook says: Black(s), white(s) (n.) Do not use either term as a singular noun. For plurals, phrasing such as Black people, white people, Black teachers, white students is often preferable when clearly relevant. White officers account for 64% of the police force, Black officers 21% and Latino officers 15%. The gunman targeted Black churchgoers. The plural nouns Blacks and whites are generally acceptable when clearly relevant and needed for reasons of space or sentence construction. He helped integrate dance halls among Blacks, whites, Latinos and Asian Americans. Black and white are acceptable as adjectives when relevant.

Recently you have begun the puzzling practice of capitalizing the descriptor “black” as it applies to one race, while maintaining the lowercase “white” as it applies to another race. Example: “This week’s decision to charge a white bar owner who fatally shot a Black man during a chaotic night of protests ...”

Are we to infer by this inequitable grammar that you — self-proclaimed champion of social justice — deem one race superior to another?

Kaye Linn Albrecht, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Student debt drags economy

If you are one of the young adults who are able to graduate from college without accumulating a mountain of student debt, congratulations. If …

Editorial

Reverse climate change

The coronavirus pandemic is not the only challenge facing our nation. Last week Americans witnessed yet another devastating hurricane destroyi…

Editorial

US retail crumbles in pandemic

Syndicated columnist Donald Lambro recently observed the coronavirus collision course in which retailers find themselves. Lambro was writing a…

Letters

ACA important

This letter is about the importance of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News