In print, one race seems superior

Recently you have begun the puzzling practice of capitalizing the descriptor “black” as it applies to one race, while maintaining the lowercase “white” as it applies to another race. Example: “This week’s decision to charge a white bar owner who fatally shot a Black man during a chaotic night of protests ...”
Are we to infer by this inequitable grammar that you — self-proclaimed champion of social justice — deem one race superior to another?
Kaye Linn Albrecht, Kearney
