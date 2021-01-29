Improve Kearney’s snow removal

As someone who grew up in Kearney I have noticed, as I’m sure many of my neighbors have, that we have a snow removal problem in the city of Kearney. I, as well as many Kearneyites, are often shocked at the lack of plowing getting done in the city.

After our last snowstorm, the major street I live on was completely covered 24 hours after the snow stopped falling, as was 39th Street and 25th Street. I personally don’t understand why snow removal is a challenge for a city that has dealt with snow since its founding more than 100 years ago.

I, for one, am tired of the fact that our street department is unable to clear the snow in a timely and efficient manner. I would like to see us at the very least provide a level of snow removal that is as good as Grand Island’s or Lincoln’s. While our streets remain snowpacked and covered, often times I have seen the exact opposite in Grand Island. Wet streets are free of snow and safe to navigate. In Kearney we are often left with snow-covered major streets that are slick and dangerous to drive on for a longer period than necessary. I have brought my concerns up to the mayor several times. The mayor has been responsive; however, I feel he’s placing more faith in the head of the street department than in a citizen concerned about the safety of the citizens of Kearney.