If you see something please say something

Gun owners have vigorously defended their Second Amendment right to own guns, and we can’t blame them. The constitutional protection for gun owners is under constant assault because most Americans are emotionally and spiritually exhausted by our nation’s plague of violence and our inability to do much about it.

Each year, each month and, sadly, each week or two, Americans are confronted with news of yet another mass killing.

Typically, the shooter possesses enough armament to equip a platoon, and as victims’ remains are laid to rest, we Americans conduct a brief debate about the need to end the killing. Our debates are predictable. Politicians announce that their thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. Rligious leaders and anti-gun activists speak out next, and gun rights representatives are conspicuously absent. We as a nation then express shock and regret that maybe something could have been done to prevent the tragedy, but nothing happened.

Predictably, today finds us at that point in the debate when millions of Americans once again resolve: It’s time to do something.

The call for action is incredibly intense this week because we’ve just witnessed two horrific events: first an apparent hate crime at a food store in New York State, and, on Tuesday, an attack on an elementary school in Texas. After most mass killings this would be the point when a gun rights spokesman emerges and characterizes the shooter as a crazed killer who suffered for years from mental illness and suddenly snapped.

This characterization is not accurate, at least in the case of this week’s two shooters. They didn’t snap and impulsively open fire. The shooter in New York studied his target meticulously and spent months online becoming radicalized. Similarly, the Texas shooter bought his guns when he turned 18 and then opened fire at his former grade school. We don’t know much more at this point except that the shooter gunned down his grandmother before heading to the school.

Was she attempting to talk her grandson out of doing something horrific?

The patterns in the two most recent shootings are similar and compare to other mass shootings. They are deliberate acts, and we can’t help but believe that people close to these killers probably noticed when they were preparing to carry out a plan.

Author Mark Follman spent years studying mass shootings and wrote the book, “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America.”

Wednesday he shared in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, “Extensive case history shows that mass shooters don’t just suddenly break — they decide. They develop violent ideas that stem from entrenched grievances, rage and despair. In many cases they feel justified in their actions and regard killing as the sole solution to a problem. They arm themselves and prepare to attack, choosing where and when to strike. Often this is a highly organized and methodical process.”

Follman’s observations suggest one way that Americans can do something to stop some of the killing. We could be educated about the behavior of mass shooters and intercede before the shooting starts. We’re certain other ideas will emerge, but we like this idea because it’s one that gun rights activists might even promote. They’ve fought hard to protect their right to bear arms, but with rights come responsibilities. How about promoting a movement centered on a “see something, say something” theme?