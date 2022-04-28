Ibach for District 44

Teresa Ibach is a conservative, a farmer and rancher, and my choice in this year’s election for Legislative District 44 to represent Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, and a portion of Perkins County.

She knows agriculture and Main Street, and Teresa believes in the future of rural Nebraska. Teresa is a lifelong resident of Dawson County, has a degree from the University of Nebraska and was a property manager for 30 plus years. She and her husband live on the family farm where they have a cow-calf operation and raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa and forage.

Their granddaughters are seventh generation members of the farming operation.

Teresa will focus her efforts on issues that affect us here in rural Nebraska, especially those of agriculture, property tax relief and reform, natural resources and water, education, rural health care, and workforce housing and development.

She will be an advocate for our communities and for the families that live and work here. Teresa has earned the endorsement of Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Right to Life, and NRA’s highest rating for a first-time candidate for office. She is the right choice for our next state senator.

Tom Schwarz, Bertrand

Brad Johnson, Holdrege

Steve Stroup, Benkelman

Don and Barb Batie, Lexington

Keith and Doris Olsen, Grant

Mike Nelson, Enders

Jonathan Lechtenberg, Imperial

Collin Thompson, Eustis

Dustin Ladenburger, Stranton

Tyler and Heidi Pieper, Farnam