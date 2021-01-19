I watched, but missed it

“Ella, I know you have clothes that fit you. I’ll help you find something,” I told her.

I walked into her room, determined to pull out several pairs of pants and shirts. And I did. But it turns out, none of those fit her. I made her try them on just to be sure.

“See? I told you, Mom” she said. “Everything is too small.”

And here’s when time finally slapped me in the face.

“Well, I guess you can go into my closet and find a few things that work until we can get to the store to buy you new clothes,” I told her.

She came out with several shirts and even pants. My pants. The ones I bought in the adult section.

But I know she was just wearing tiny baby clothes, and cute summer dresses and matching pink socks. When did she become a young adult? How did I miss it?

My sweet baby girl is still there, of course, but she has turned into a beautiful young woman.

It’s bittersweet.

I know you know this. You all tried to warn me, you always do.

“They grow up so fast,” you said. “Make sure to soak it all in.”