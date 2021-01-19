I watched, but missed it

It happened so fast. And this time, it’s not even fair. She’s been living under my roof for more than 12 years. And during the past 10 months, I’ve seen her more than ever before. COVID made sure of it. No school in the spring. No events in the summer. Limited activities in the fall.
We’ve spent countless hours together, just my daughter, Ella, and me, watching movies and playing board games and talking about life as a pre-teen girl.
I’ve loved it. Really. Even the moments when we fight (and we definitely fight) have been lovely. Well, I could do without the eye rolls and dramatic tears, but you know what I mean.
And, yet, she grew while I was watching, but I didn’t even see it. And in a cruel twist of fate, I’m not sure I can see that sweet baby face I once held in the palm of my hands.
Her profile is still stunning. But her eyes glancing back at me look like eyes of a young woman I’ve never known before.
My baby is gone.
“Mom,” Ella said last week, “none of my clothes fit me. I have nothing to wear.”
I assumed it was a typical pre-teen rant, especially since I was the one who bought her hundreds of dollars’ worth of clothes when school started.
I sighed.
“Ella, I know you have clothes that fit you. I’ll help you find something,” I told her.
I walked into her room, determined to pull out several pairs of pants and shirts. And I did. But it turns out, none of those fit her. I made her try them on just to be sure.
“See? I told you, Mom” she said. “Everything is too small.”
And here’s when time finally slapped me in the face.
“Well, I guess you can go into my closet and find a few things that work until we can get to the store to buy you new clothes,” I told her.
She came out with several shirts and even pants. My pants. The ones I bought in the adult section.
But I know she was just wearing tiny baby clothes, and cute summer dresses and matching pink socks. When did she become a young adult? How did I miss it?
My sweet baby girl is still there, of course, but she has turned into a beautiful young woman.
It’s bittersweet.
I know you know this. You all tried to warn me, you always do.
“They grow up so fast,” you said. “Make sure to soak it all in.”
But I did. And, yet, time doesn’t stop for anyone. Not even when it’s right in front of your eyes.
The kids and I had routine dental cleanings last week. Apparently, I thought it was a good idea to bring a 12-, 10- and 3-year-old to the dentist at the same time.
“Wow, is that your oldest daughter?” the dental technician asked as Ella walked by the exam room.
“Yep,” I told her.
“She’s growing so fast!”
My thoughts exactly.