I voted, met virtually

Two things I did this week made me proud, while requiring little time, effort or technical skill. First, I kept my voting streak going. Second, I became more familiar with virtual meeting technology.
I haven’t missed casting a ballot since I first qualified to vote at age 18 in the 1974 primary election.
It wasn’t a presidential election, but presidential politics were on our minds. A growing Watergate scandal would lead to impeachment hearings and President Nixon’s Aug. 9 resignation before there could be a full House of Representatives vote on the articles of impeachment.
I don’t remember any candidates or issues on the 1974 primary ballot, but the polling place was Pleasant View Christian Church across the section from our Franklin County farm.
There have been three times when I didn’t vote at a polling place. The first was when I started working at the Hub Nov. 3, 1986. It was the day before the general election, so I voted absentee in York County before I left.
I requested ballots by mail for this year’s spring primary and Nov. 3 general elections, mostly out of concern for COVID-19 safety. I liked filling out ballots when it was convenient and voting was the only thing on my mind. I haven’t had to worry about getting to my polling place on a certain day.
On Monday, I hand-delivered my ballot — sealed in the envelope that had my required signature and residency information — to the Buffalo County Courthouse Election Commission office after I had paid annual car taxes and registration fees at the County Treasurer’s office.
Voting is easy, safe and so important in a year when every vote makes a difference for our country. I hope all eligible voters are registered and have plans to vote by mail, use courthouse drop-off boxes, vote early at election offices or go to their polling places Nov. 3.
My other proud moment was Saturday morning during Nebraska Press Women’s first virtual (Zoom) conference. Our state in-person spring and fall conferences, plus the National Federation of Press Women Conference in June, had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
I gave a short talk Saturday, but my most important role was naming a committee of veteran Zoomers who set up the virtual conference, confirmed the program and processed registrations.
During my first Zoom meeting last summer, my log-in goof meant I could see other NFPW board members from across the country, but they could only hear me.
I fixed that when logging into an NPW virtual conference practice session Oct. 14. I learned more Saturday from a tutorial about screen views and mute buttons presented by Zoom committee member Ruth Brown of Lincoln, formerly of Johnson Lake.
The nearly 40 participants included two state members in Georgia and South Dakota, and five NFPW members in Kansas, Iowa and Texas.
It was nice to see familiar faces in the small boxes, but strange to know they all could constantly see my big head. My setup on a Hub meeting room table required me to lean toward the built-in camera on my personal laptop to ensure that my full head was visible.
Images of other folks ranged from crystal clear to blurry. Most backgrounds were home offices, couches, kitchens or living rooms. A few pets sat nearby or tried to claim the work spaces.
We all had moments when we were listening closely, looking at a phone, daydreaming or trying not to look uncomfortable in an uncomfortable setting. Maybe it gets easier with more Zoom practice.
Next up is a hybrid NPW board meeting Nov. 7, with some of us in a meeting room at Lexington’s Dawson County Museum and others zooming in. We all hope our next gathering will be in person at a spring conference to celebrate NPW’s 75th anniversary.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
