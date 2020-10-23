I voted, met virtually

Two things I did this week made me proud, while requiring little time, effort or technical skill. First, I kept my voting streak going. Second, I became more familiar with virtual meeting technology.

I haven’t missed casting a ballot since I first qualified to vote at age 18 in the 1974 primary election.

It wasn’t a presidential election, but presidential politics were on our minds. A growing Watergate scandal would lead to impeachment hearings and President Nixon’s Aug. 9 resignation before there could be a full House of Representatives vote on the articles of impeachment.

I don’t remember any candidates or issues on the 1974 primary ballot, but the polling place was Pleasant View Christian Church across the section from our Franklin County farm.

There have been three times when I didn’t vote at a polling place. The first was when I started working at the Hub Nov. 3, 1986. It was the day before the general election, so I voted absentee in York County before I left.