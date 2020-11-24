I texted photos of empty shelves to my family

It was a welcomed piece of normalcy.

But it’s gone again. I realize I’ve already said this point, but here’s where I need you to help me understand.

Why is it gone again? Seriously, why?

I sent a text to my family to show them the empty shelves. And then my sister responded with, “I couldn’t find any, either.”

I know we’re preparing for hard times. I get that. I respect that. But shouldn’t we be stocking up on, I don’t know, canned goods? Bottled water? Cheese? Meat? Frozen vegetables? Tacos? Wine?

Last spring, when we were all stuck at home for eight weeks, did you run out of toilet paper? Were you forced to cut your T-shirts into small squares? Did you venture into the nearest cornfield to gather stocks and cobs for wiping?

If so, you should stock up on toilet paper.

Do you live at least 30 minutes from the nearest convenience store?

If so, you should stock up on toilet paper.

Are you truly homebound, and terrified or unable to leave your home until you receive a vaccine?

If so, you should stock up on toilet paper.