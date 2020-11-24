I texted photos of empty shelves to my family

I ventured into a store this week and saw a familiar sight. Empty shelves. Not just empty — bare. Two full rows, completely void of any substance. There were no carts, no people. Just aisles of grocery store white shelving. What used to live on those shelves?
Toilet paper. So much toilet paper.
And now it’s gone.
I have a serious question and I’m going to need someone to explain the statistical facts to me. Please spell it out slowly, because apparently, I can’t quite grasp this concept.
I understand the numbers are rising. I am acutely aware that we are very much still in a pandemic and that the next few months will be even harder than before.
If that’s possible.
We’ve done this before. Last spring the shelves were void of toilet paper, too. And when it got really bad, even the tissues and paper towels went missing. I didn’t check napkin stock, but I’m assuming that took a hit as well.
It was a strange sight then, but everything was.
“OK,” I said to myself, “this must be really bad if we’re all buying massive amounts of toilet paper.”
But a few months passed, and the toilet paper stock returned. I saw it in my favorite store. I saw it in my least favorite store. Everywhere I shopped, toilet paper was there to greet me.
It was a welcomed piece of normalcy.
But it’s gone again. I realize I’ve already said this point, but here’s where I need you to help me understand.
Why is it gone again? Seriously, why?
I sent a text to my family to show them the empty shelves. And then my sister responded with, “I couldn’t find any, either.”
I know we’re preparing for hard times. I get that. I respect that. But shouldn’t we be stocking up on, I don’t know, canned goods? Bottled water? Cheese? Meat? Frozen vegetables? Tacos? Wine?
Last spring, when we were all stuck at home for eight weeks, did you run out of toilet paper? Were you forced to cut your T-shirts into small squares? Did you venture into the nearest cornfield to gather stocks and cobs for wiping?
If so, you should stock up on toilet paper.
Do you live at least 30 minutes from the nearest convenience store?
If so, you should stock up on toilet paper.
Are you truly homebound, and terrified or unable to leave your home until you receive a vaccine?
If so, you should stock up on toilet paper.
The rest of us (and I know there’s many of us in this category) should politely buy the appropriate amount of bathroom tissue, so when someone like me needs a few rolls for her family of five, the toilet paper is available.
I’m headed out today on a hunt for toilet paper. Wish me luck. I really don’t want to channel my ancestors and search for corn cobs.
