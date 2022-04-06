I’m comfortable with our mess

I love a clean house. I love the smell of freshly washed towels and lilac scented cleaners. I love when pillows are fluffed, and blankets are folded and when each item is in its place.

I love when the clutter is out of sight and the kitchen is clean and the floors shine.

And when a candle is burning (lemon or lavender in spring — cinnamon, or peppermint in fall) it just makes everything calm.

But I’m learning there is beauty in the mess, too.

When family and friends come over, I leave the plates and spills and clutter in the kitchen. I don’t clean up until after the guests have left — usually the next morning.

When the laundry is overflowing (when isn’t it overflowing) it usually means our week was full of school and events and driving kids to and from everything, everywhere.

When the floors are sticky and there’s remnants of paint and Play-do and markers on the counter, it usually means my 5-year-old was being creative, or my 11-year-old was painting another masterpiece.

And when there are bowls of popcorn and empty pop cans in the basement, there’s a good chance my teen had friends over — and I love that they love to visit.

A mess usually means we’re living a full life — and a full life means a full heart.

This doesn’t mean we’re lazy.

My kids know they need to pick up after themselves.

I do too. (Usually.)

But it does mean I’m working on being present, in the moment, that I know will be gone too soon.

I wasn’t always this way.

When my girls were little, I didn’t want anyone to come over — I was embarrassed by the mess. I worked outside of the home, and by the time I finished my day I had no energy left to clean.

But now it just seems less important.

My childhood home was often a mess. Mom worked full time outside of the home and dad was always bringing in something from outside. But when a friend or neighbor would drive down our long gravel lane, dad would be the first to welcome them in for a glass of iced tea.

He’d push aside the bills and paper on our old kitchen table and created a spot just for them.

And that’s what I want to do, too.

I want people to feel welcome in my home — whether it sparkles and shines or smells a little like burnt casserole.

That’s what those candles are for, right?

So I’m letting go of the mess and leaning into the good, good life being lived inside those messy walls instead.