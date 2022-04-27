I love new parenting adventures

A dear friend of mine recently had a new baby boy. “Give me all the babies,” she says. I’m often in awe of her — and how she juggles it all with such ease. “The baby stage was hard,” I told her. “But I’m loving these teen years. Even the eye rolls.”

I’ve been mentioning that lately — how much I love age 13. Yes, the attitude is a lot, and yes, I could do without the constant screen time and tough conversations, but I feel at ease here in this new stage.

Confident, maybe. Seasoned, for sure.

But my favorite season of parenting so far?

I don’t have one.

I know that sounds like a typical mom response.

“Sure, you don’t have one, Leslie,” you might say.

But it’s true. And I’ve finally figured out why.

At each stage, I meet someone new.

A brand new, smooshy baby. A rambunctious toddler. An inquisitive, strong-willed, school-aged child. A sassy, independent tween. And a blossoming, beautiful teen.

As they grow, I miss who they were, and yet discovering who they are is such a gift.

And I get a front row seat.

I’ve loved it all. But…

My baby will attend kindergarten round-up tonight. He starts school in the fall.

My middle daughter soon will walk down the halls at her fifth grade graduation. She starts middle school in August.

And my oldest? She’ll be 14 this summer and will be in eighth grade. It’s her last year before high school.

I was thinking about that today while driving my kids all over the planet.

And guys, at that moment, my heart physically ached at the thought of letting them go. Of course, I’ve loved each season because right now they are under my roof. I welcome each new adventure with open arms because I know year after year, I get to watch them grow.

But when they graduate and leave for a beautiful new adventure all their own? When I’m not able to see my babies each day? I have a feeling that season will not be my favorite.