I love/hate Halloween

I love Halloween, but I hate wearing a costume. No — I abhor wearing a costume. Costumes are a delight for small children, but I have zero desire to be a dinosaur or a pig or an Oreo or Snow White for a few silly hours on Oct. 31.
Back home in suburban Cleveland, I had to dig up a costume every year for the annual Super Bowl-sized Halloween party put on by my neighbors, the Tresslers. Halloween is John Tressler’s favorite holiday. While the party was a hit inside, the decorations outside the Tressler home were worthy of the Smithsonian.
On Halloween afternoon, John would head outside with his extension ladder and get to work. He hung skeletons from trees. He dangled giant furry spiders on wire webs stretching between sturdy maples and his front porch. He set Dracula skulking across the roof. He positioned ghosts peering out of windows. In the yard, he strategically placed pumpkins in a picture-perfect setting. Then he strung little lights to make jack-o’-lanterns’ eyes blink on and off.
I loved watching Tressler perfect his artistry. I enjoyed the Tressler parties, too. They bubbled with costumed friends, food and fun, but I dreaded the required costume.
One year I put on a pale green nightgown, crafted a crown and a torch out of tin foil and went as the Statue of Liberty. Another year I slipped into blue jeans, rolled up the sleeves on a white T-shirt, put on a headband and went as Bruce Springsteen.
Then there was the year I went as the Falls Mower Barn. The biggest issue on the local ballot that year was the future of a dilapidated century-old barn used as a maintenance shed by the local hardware store. Some people wanted that barn torn down. Others begged the village to save it and restore it. As editor of the local paper, I’d received bushel baskets of letters about that barn and had written an editorial calling for it to be saved.
I cut two big barns out of a mammoth splotch of red poster board. I had one for my front and one for my back. I hung straps over my shoulders to connect them, stapled the barn to the straps and headed to the Tressler party. I hated that costume. It was bulky and clumsy and I couldn’t sit down. I repeat: I hate Halloween costumes.
But Halloween traditions? I treasure those.
When I was a child, I loved choosing a costume, carving the pumpkin and trick or treating. It was the second best night of the year, second only to Christmas Eve.
That glee continued when I had my own children. One year for my son’s party, I created a haunted house in the basement and served cherry-red “blood” punch to the little ones. I created a black cat costume for my daughter Sara when she was 3 years old. She wore a black leotard and black tights. She had little felt ears sewn onto a black headband. I painted whiskers on her cheeks with eye liner. Who needs pricey store costumes when you can make your own?
When the sun went down on Halloween, I’d light our jack-o’-lantern, turn on the porch light and wait for the doorbell to ring. Soon I’d hear little footsteps clamber up the front steps.
We were visited by clowns, cows, horses, cowboys, ballerinas, astronauts, dinosaurs and Superman. Later, I took my own children out. We went out in any weather — rain, snow, anything. Have umbrella, will travel.
Over the years, those traditions continue. Sara, a mother herself now, dressed her toddler twin daughters in matching fuzzy duck costumes she’d found at a thrift shop.
Back to John Tressler. When the sun rose on Nov. 1, his decorations were gone. They had vanished like ghosts.
I always wondered how Tressler unfastened those spider webs from tree branches, lifted the monster off the roof and took the lights out of the pumpkins, but he did. He believed the magic of Halloween lasts just one night, and he proved it.