I love/hate Halloween

Then there was the year I went as the Falls Mower Barn. The biggest issue on the local ballot that year was the future of a dilapidated century-old barn used as a maintenance shed by the local hardware store. Some people wanted that barn torn down. Others begged the village to save it and restore it. As editor of the local paper, I’d received bushel baskets of letters about that barn and had written an editorial calling for it to be saved.

I cut two big barns out of a mammoth splotch of red poster board. I had one for my front and one for my back. I hung straps over my shoulders to connect them, stapled the barn to the straps and headed to the Tressler party. I hated that costume. It was bulky and clumsy and I couldn’t sit down. I repeat: I hate Halloween costumes.

But Halloween traditions? I treasure those.

When I was a child, I loved choosing a costume, carving the pumpkin and trick or treating. It was the second best night of the year, second only to Christmas Eve.