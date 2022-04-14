Husband takes great care of me

We just finished another dance competition weekend for my daughter, Grace. My husband stayed home with our other two kids, as they had their own weekend activities, and Grace and I hit the road Saturday morning.

We were running behind (as usual), and the frustration kicked in — for my girl and me.

I knew we would be rushed, so I asked my husband for help.

“Can you please make Grace a sandwich for the road?” I asked him.

And even though he was on his way out the door, he made a detour to the kitchen and packed a lunch for our girl.

“Do you want a sandwich, Les?” he asked. And in my rush, I told him no.

“I’ll just grab a granola bar or something. And I have plenty of coffee,” I said.

About halfway through our drive, Grace reached into the packed lunch and pulled out a sandwich for herself.

“There’s two, Mom. Dad made one for you,” she said.

Good thing, too, because I was hungry.

As I was eating that sandwich, I thought about my guy, and how well he takes care of me. He knew I would be hungry, even though I said I didn’t need anything.

He stepped in to lighten the load by making sandwiches for our girl and me.

And, sometimes, when it gets overwhelming for him, I’ll step in and help lighten the load, too.

If there’s a secret to marriage, it’s this: Put your spouse before yourself. Not because you expect something in return, but because that’s love.

Sometimes that love is extravagant and grand.

And sometimes that love is turkey and cheese between two pieces of bread.