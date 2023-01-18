Hub Opinion: Don't take away early voting in Nebraska

Only in Nebraska can you find a Legislature where one member pushes to allow gun owners to carry their weapons without a permit, while voters who readily approved a voter photo ID proposal that lacks specifics about how the law would be implemented.

What we have is a situation in which some Nebraskans want to make it easy to carry guns but unnecessarily difficult to vote.

State Sen. Tom Brewer, the author of the permit-less carry legislation, said it’s a constitutional violation to make it burdensome to own firearms. In Brewer’s world, gun ownership should come with no strings attached.

We suggest that Nebraska pursue a parallel standard for voting, no strings are attached. We ought to consider it a constitutional violation to make it more difficult to vote, but that’s exactly what has happened since Nebraskans approved the voter ID measure in November.

Supporters of the plan said IDs are required for so many things — buying alcohol, traveling by air and even circulating voter ID petitions — so why not require voters to possess an ID?

We can understand why Nebraskans would support the voter ID law, but they failed to read the fine print before casting their votes. Now it may become more difficult for some of us to participate in elections.

The voter ID proposal was a bad idea because its supporters ignored the need to accommodate what’s become a popular way to vote: mail in or early ballots.

It’s simple to check a person’s ID on Election Day when they walk into a precinct to cast their vote. However, the voter ID measure won support from Nebraskans who fell for the line that voter fraud is a serious problem, even though voter fraud is rare, and Nebraskans have very secure elections thanks to officials and poll workers who take their work seriously.

Nebraskans appreciate that elections must be secure and that voters must trust the outcome; however, the right and responsibility to vote trumps Nebraska’s badly conceived voter photo ID measure.

As plans surface, it’s becoming clear that the ID law will impose a hardship on some voters.

If you are not in a nursing home or serving in the military, mail in or early voting may not be an option. So, that leaves the vast majority of Nebraskans no other option except to vote in person on Election Day. That means a large percentage of Nebraskans might be unable to vote in person on Election Day. If you cannot leave work to vote, if you are out of town, hospitalized or homebound, or you lack transportation to a polling place, you will be out of luck.

Nebraskans should have been more cautious. Rather than supporting a proposal that lacked fundamental details about how it would be implemented, Nebraskans should have asked questions and state leaders should have warned people not to sign petitions to put the ID question on the ballot.

Making such a significant change should involve caution and serious deliberation, or your actions risk creating unanticipated consequences.

Perhaps our Legislature can figure how to implement the ID law without compromising voting rights. Surely there must be a way to preserve the flexibility that early and mail in ballots afford voters.

Several counties have adopted early and mail in ballots as their sole means of voting. Statewide, counties that use early or mail in ballots exclusively have a voter participation rate that exceeds the rate of counties that emphasize voting in person on Election Day.

How important is voting? It’s one of the primary responsibilities of U.S. citizens.

Nebraskans should expect their lawmakers and elected leaders to make all possible efforts to preserve flexibility for Nebraskans to vote – regardless of if it’s easy for them to vote in person or use the alternate approach and cast early or mail in ballots.

Let’s keep our elections secure, but not compromise the ability of any voters — in person or mail in — to participate in elections. Voting is our constitutional right and our responsibility as U.S. citizens.