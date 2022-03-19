How to talk with kids about war

Young parents and many teachers have been treading down a long dark path with their children and students, and it all adds up to a deeply traumatic time. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been the lead story on newscasts for the past several weeks. All of that on-screen chaos comes on the heels of two years of coping with the coronavirus. Spending months isolated at home, away from classmates and doing without precious normalcy, children cannot help be feel stressed and unable to cope.

It’s little wonder that, when Minnesota teachers threatened last week to strike, they didn’t ask for a boost in pay. Instead, they asked for extra help in the form of counseling and support for the kids who still are going through so much.

Fortunately, COVID is fading as a threat. Compared to the past two years, we’re beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean the emotional stress afflicting so many children is going away. If anything, the emotional stress is being reinforced while bombs fall on the people of Ukraine.

Parents and educators now must explain the enormously complex emotions and realities of war to children who are only beginning to emerge from a deeply traumatic couple of years.

Marsha Richardson, a mental health expert, said that being there for children and students is a daunting task, but not impossible.

“When it comes to issues like this, sometimes we can find it hard to connect the dots between a child’s behavior and the events unfolding in the world around them,” Richardson said. “This is about being in tune with and understanding, developmentally, the ways in which these stressful situations might manifest for children.”

Richardson directs the Mental Health Counseling Program at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.

She offered these tips:

First, gauge your own mental state before trying to talk to children. Self-reflect on your political, moral and religious views. Consider that all of these will influence the way you respond to the situation. By doing this ahead of time you’ll be less likely to find yourself figuring it out in front of the kids. “Parents in particular should strive to remember they are the model for their child’s emotional regulation,” Richardson said.

Also, keep the child’s age in mind and respond accordingly to their questions and comments.

“For example,” Richardson said, “younger children may be more focused on issues of safety and security primarily for themselves and their loved ones.” In contrast, high schoolers might need your help to think critically.

Ask what the children know about the war and correct their misinformation. Parents of younger children might want to limit their child’s access to war coverage.

Finally, seek support to help you manage your own distress. If you’re having trouble processing emotion, your children and students also could be having difficulties.