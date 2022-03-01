 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How appropriate are library books?

Superintendent of Kearney Public Schools Kent Edwards has written a letter to parents that the district has a responsibility to serve readers of different ages, levels, backgrounds and experiences.

“We have a responsibility to offer a wide range of book choices that meet all of their diverse needs,” Edwards wrote, noting that some material in their libraries may be “outside of their families’ moral values and philosophies.”

The details of several books included in KPS libraries, which include very descriptive sexual acts, were discussed at a recent Nebraska Department of Education meeting by board member Kirk Penner. Question: Parents do you closely monitor the books your children read?

By design the summaries to the books are written to conceal their sexual content. Simply signing a consent form to allow your children to check out books doesn’t guarantee they won’t choose this type of reading material. Each district should be in charge of monitoring their library content. But do you want your tax dollars funding “kiddie porn” for your students’ learning and reading enjoyment?

If not, read the e-edition article, “Nebraska ed board member says books are hyper-sexualizing kids” from the Lincoln Journal Star to find out which books and authors are providing pornographic reading material for your students.

Jim Marsh, Ceresco

