Here’s how KPS can rein in COVID
Here's how KPS can rein in COVID

In mid-February, I urged the Kearney City Council to extend the mask mandate that had been put in place earlier in the previous year. They concurred. At the same time, I warned the same individuals who were becoming lax, before herd immunity levels of vaccination were reached, would result in more cases of COVID, especially with the new variants that were proving to be more infectious than the originally circulating strains.

Unfortunately, this is now the case. We are seeing more cases of respiratory disease than before because of COVID, especially in our young people.

There is a measure that can immediately alleviate some of this concern, and that is for Kearney Public Schools to enforce a mask mandate for all students and staff. Meanwhile, if you haven’t received the vaccine, do it now.

How do we know masks work? Simple, flu season is nearly upon us. Since early fall of last year, well over 1 million laboratory samples have been tested in the U.S. for flu virus and less than 0.2% have come up positive. By the middle of the 2019-20 flu season, positivity rates were cresting at about 25% to 30%. This clearly shows that wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands thoroughly, staying at home when practical, and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor spaces works. I strongly urge KPS to institute a mask mandate and to maintain it until such time as herd immunity vaccination levels are reached.

Brad Ericson, Kearney

