Here’s how KPS can rein in COVID

In mid-February, I urged the Kearney City Council to extend the mask mandate that had been put in place earlier in the previous year. They concurred. At the same time, I warned the same individuals who were becoming lax, before herd immunity levels of vaccination were reached, would result in more cases of COVID, especially with the new variants that were proving to be more infectious than the originally circulating strains.

Unfortunately, this is now the case. We are seeing more cases of respiratory disease than before because of COVID, especially in our young people.

There is a measure that can immediately alleviate some of this concern, and that is for Kearney Public Schools to enforce a mask mandate for all students and staff. Meanwhile, if you haven’t received the vaccine, do it now.