Herbster on side of troopers, cops

I am a Nebraska state trooper. I will get right to the point. There is a serious pay discrepancy between the pay of many police departments in Nebraska and those of us who patrol the state’s roads and highways. I am not advocating that we lower anyone’s pay. What we ought to do is make sure that all law enforcement officers are paid enough to recruit and retain officers for our cities, counties and the state.

The only way to do that is to level pay based on the highest pay scales.

The issue of sworn officer pay in the state does not seem to be a priority for our elected officials. That is unfortunate. The current governor certainly hasn’t made it a priority. The Unicameral hasn’t paid much attention to the issue. There is only one candidate who has addressed the differences in pay, and that candidate is Charles W. Herbster. I believe him and will be voting for him on May 10.

Herbster has gone out of his way on the campaign trail to make sure that all of us who wear badges and carry firearms will be supported by his leadership. He will make sure we have the resources we need to do our jobs. He will make being a law enforcement officer in Nebraska a revered and honored profession.

Andy Mohr, Norfolk