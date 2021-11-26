 Skip to main content
Help health workers avoid shots
Help health workers avoid shots

On Dec. 5, health care workers throughout the nation will face the choice between taking the COVID-19 vaccine or they will lose their jobs. While there are religious and medical exemptions, many simply believe this shot is not for them and they should have the right to choose their own health care.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, under the advisement of President Biden, did not allow for a testing option as an alternative to receiving the vaccine. OSHA did allow for a testing option.

This country was founded on the personal rights of the individual and this mandate clearly violates these rights. Every person has the right to refuse lifesaving treatment if they wish. This same choice should be granted to our health care teams as well. They advocate for our rights. It’s time that we as citizens advocate for their rights as well.

I urge every person to contact their government representative, the president and CMS to voice your opposition to this mandate.

You can comment on this CMS mandate at: federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination.

You also can join a Facebook group that is actively advocating for health care workers by going to facebook.com/groups/1552670878399203/.

For help with contacting your representative please feel free to contact me.

Nolan Gurnsey, Sutherland

