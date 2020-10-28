He’s honest promise keeper

We were saddened to read an Oct. 17-18 letter regarding the “President Won’t Admit His Mistake.” We see this as outright disrespect for an elected president. A statement was made that he is responsible for “hundreds of thousands of deaths.” President Trump closed the borders from China to prevent further cases of the coronavirus from entering our country, for which China was responsible. His opponent disagreed. At a later date, his opponent said he didn’t close the borders soon enough.

Another statement is that our president tried to “make himself look “strong.” This president is strong. We’re certain none of us will agree with every aspect of each president’s actions or decisions. We’re also certain this president is honest and is committed to the American people and has fulfilled his campaign promises on which he ran four years ago.

Regarding the election, there is great discrepancy between the parties regarding policy on all important issues. We invite you to visit ivoterguide.com to review how each policy would be addressed by the two candidates during the next four years, and then base your vote on policy. If you are interested in viewing what scripture has to say, that is available at this website also.

God’s blessings and safety to all.

Galyn and Terri Lind, Elm Creek