 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
He’s honest promise keeper

He’s honest promise keeper

{{featured_button_text}}

We were saddened to read an Oct. 17-18 letter regarding the “President Won’t Admit His Mistake.” We see this as outright disrespect for an elected president. A statement was made that he is responsible for “hundreds of thousands of deaths.” President Trump closed the borders from China to prevent further cases of the coronavirus from entering our country, for which China was responsible. His opponent disagreed. At a later date, his opponent said he didn’t close the borders soon enough.

Another statement is that our president tried to “make himself look “strong.” This president is strong. We’re certain none of us will agree with every aspect of each president’s actions or decisions. We’re also certain this president is honest and is committed to the American people and has fulfilled his campaign promises on which he ran four years ago.

Regarding the election, there is great discrepancy between the parties regarding policy on all important issues. We invite you to visit ivoterguide.com to review how each policy would be addressed by the two candidates during the next four years, and then base your vote on policy. If you are interested in viewing what scripture has to say, that is available at this website also.

God’s blessings and safety to all.

Galyn and Terri Lind, Elm Creek

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

My daughter target of exclusion

Imagine this scenario: Your daughter comes home from college. She shares with you that earlier in the week, a girl on her floor invited a bunc…

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone
Columnists

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone

Bubbling mud. Booming caverns. Rising steam. Old Faithful. Locked restrooms. Such were the five memorable days I spent with my son Matt last w…

Opinion

Mandate masks in Nebraska

Our governor has sorely let down our great state of Nebraska. In a recent interview he said, “Please, folks,” begging them to follow COVID-19 …

Letters

Virus threat a false dilemma

I just wanted to write in response to the “We Care, We Wear” billboard sponsored by UNK and the “Be Kind, Wear a Mask” sign that’s been floati…

Opinion

Christians, beware

How can Christians support Trump? Can they honestly believe he shares our core values as followers of Christ? He is not compassionate. We’ve h…

Letters

Fact checking?

Let’s start with the COVID-19 virus. I just heard a fellow from Los Angeles blame his own state’s Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the virus because when…

Opinion

‘Kearney kind’

This week, I returned to Kearney to celebrate the life of my brother, J.R. Martin. When my nieces told me that Horner Lieske McBride & Kuh…

Opinion

No delay, act now on coronavirus

Nebraska took a beating from the COVID-19 virus during the last few weeks. Indications are it will get worse. COVID-19 is in all of our 93 counties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News