Harvest safely around power lines

Walz said to call 911 if a piece of equipment comes into contact with a power line. Remain inside the equipment until a trained lineman can de-energize the line.

When a power line is touching a vehicle, it can electrify both the vehicle and the ground in the surrounding area.

“If a fire forces you to exit the vehicle, then do so by jumping away from the vehicle, landing on two feet, and shuffling as far away from the area as possible,” Walz said.

NPPD recommends farmers review the following safety steps before entering the fields:

Each day, review all farm activities and work practices that will take place around power lines and remind all workers to take precautions.

Know locations of power lines and when setting up the farm equipment, be at least 20 feet away from them. Contact your local public power provider if you feel this distance cannot be achieved.

Use caution when raising augers or the bed of a grain truck or wagon. It can be difficult to estimate distance. Sometimes a power line is closer than it looks. For large equipment, use a spotter to ensure the equipment stays a safe distance from the line.