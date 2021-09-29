Harvest no time to rush; put safety at top of list

We appreciate the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office because it shares its daily log of activity with area news outfits. Monday’s log appeared to be routine from midmorning until about 1:40 p.m., when a deputy warned someone about harassing phone messages.

And then came a plea from the sheriff.

At 4:20 p.m. Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson noted there were numerous traffic complaints about fast-moving harvest trucks. They were coming to town to dump their loads of corn. When their trucks were empty drivers raced back to the fields to refill and return to town with more corn.

“This request is to everyone — harvesters, commercial trucks, and Phelps County citizens,” Sheriff Samuelson said. “Please take the extra few minutes to follow speed limits and come to a complete stop at all stop signs. The good choices we make today, will make a positive impact on tomorrow.”

That is good advice. Harvest is a hectic time. It’s easy to get into a rush, and then pay the price. Vehicles crash, people are injured, and lives are forever altered when safety takes a back seat to speed. During harvest, regardless if you’re in the field, on the road or navigating a street in town, remember that haste makes waste.

Here are other tips for a safe harvest: