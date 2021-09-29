Harvest no time to rush; put safety at top of list

We appreciate the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office because it shares its daily log of activity with area news outfits. Monday’s log appeared to be routine from midmorning until about 1:40 p.m., when a deputy warned someone about harassing phone messages.
And then came a plea from the sheriff.
At 4:20 p.m. Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson noted there were numerous traffic complaints about fast-moving harvest trucks. They were coming to town to dump their loads of corn. When their trucks were empty drivers raced back to the fields to refill and return to town with more corn.
“This request is to everyone — harvesters, commercial trucks, and Phelps County citizens,” Sheriff Samuelson said. “Please take the extra few minutes to follow speed limits and come to a complete stop at all stop signs. The good choices we make today, will make a positive impact on tomorrow.”
That is good advice. Harvest is a hectic time. It’s easy to get into a rush, and then pay the price. Vehicles crash, people are injured, and lives are forever altered when safety takes a back seat to speed. During harvest, regardless if you’re in the field, on the road or navigating a street in town, remember that haste makes waste.
Here are other tips for a safe harvest:
Take breaks and get enough sleep. Farmers will be spending lots of time in the fields during the next couple of weeks. Don’t forget about taking breaks when needed. Harvesters should pause occasionally throughout the day so they can exit the cab and stretch. It’s important to stay hydrated and eat good snacks and meals. Also, sleep well and get a good night’s rest.
Turn off the machine when debris from harvest clogs combines and augers. The stage is set for an accident when farmers leave the equipment running when they fix clogs.
Before heading into fields, scan for power lines and take a mental photo of where they are. Checking before harvesting may prevent accidental contact with overhead power lines that could lead to tragedy.
Properly train workers. When city cousins come to help with harvest, farmers shouldn’t assume the visitors know everything necessary to work safely, especially if they’re young or have something to prove. During harvest there are hazards lurking everywhere. Point them out. Avoid setting a furious pace that forces your city helpers to race to keep up. Remember, haste makes waste.
Be safe on the roads. Avoid driving combines, tractors or other pieces of equipment on roads during the busy morning and afternoon rush hours. And, as Samuelson said, “come to a complete stop” at stop signs.