Hard work to solve issues with new floor

There once was a sweet, naïve girl named Leslie. She decided to build a home with her husband. Months ago, Leslie chose the perfect wood floors to cover some 2,000 square feet of this new home. The floor recently was installed.

At night, the floor was the floor of her dreams.

“They are beautiful!” she exclaimed!

But at dawn, when the light shined just so, Leslie was certain it was 1992 all over again. She had a flashback, and saw herself sitting at her best friend’s house, eating nachos, watching Full House. The real Full House—TGIF version.

And although Leslie loved 1992, she didn’t want to relive those design choices in her own home.

So, she asked (begged) her husband to figure out a way to redo the floors.

The brand-new floors.

And because her husband loves her dearly (and knows she’ll just keep complaining if something isn’t done) he found a way to make it happen. And it had to happen fast, so the construction process wasn’t delayed.

He made phone calls. He purchased materials. He watched videos and asked questions.

And he got to work.

Leslie helped him.

The two thought they could finish the floors in a weekend.

“We can easily do this,” sweet, naïve Leslie said. “I know we can!”

Leslie was wrong.

On the evening of day two, when Kyle and Leslie were about to finish the final round of sanding, the light billowed into the home just so and revealed marks.

Lots and lots of marks.

Kyle and Leslie were sure the floors were destroyed.

Leslie stayed up most of the evening searching for options to replace the floors.

She Googled the following:

“How to rip out wood flooring.”

“How much does it cost to replace wood floors?”

“Will our marriage survive this?” (That’s a joke—she didn’t ask Google this one, but she did ask God to please help her find a solution because this was a low point.)

Their contractor stopped by the next morning to assess the damage.

“I’ll get Rick in here to take a look,” he said. (Rick is their flooring dude.)

Rick came in expecting the worse and gave them a B-

“It’s not that bad,” he said. “Here’s how you fix it.”

Kyle spent the next six evenings sanding and re-sanding the floors.

Leslie stopped by with snacks and encouragement when she could.

On the evening of day eight, Leslie was just certain Kyle was ruining the floors with the buffer. This did not make Kyle thrilled. Leslie recognized this and left before she (or he) yelled.

She walked back in a few minutes later to make sure Kyle knew she loved him so.

The floors were finished that night.

In the end, Kyle and Leslie spent about 50 hours fixing the floors. The couple learned many lessons throughout the process — and are thankful for dear friends who showed up, sent messages, prayers, treats and well-wishes their way.

Does Leslie love the floors? Yes. But she loves Kyle even more.