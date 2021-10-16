Happy after Hopi haircut

After 20 minutes or so I turned off the highway and into Hotvela-Paaqavi on Third Mesa. Every Hopi village has a large hand-written sign at its entrance stating that no photography is allowed. Villages are just a loose collection of adobe structures, mostly houses, with a large plaza in the middle. Streets are dirt. There are few, if any, shops. Only a couple of gas stations are spread across the entire rez.

I found the little salon on the edge of Paaqavi, population 950. If the salon had a name, I don’t remember what it was. Everyone across the rez knew it was here, so the name wasn’t important anyway. With a bit of curiosity, I went in.

It looked like a bahana hair salon, square and cozy, with white walls and a small window on each wall. It had just one station because Leslie was its only stylist. Leslie was cutting a man’s hair so I sat down in one of two plastic chairs to wait. I picked up a People magazine.

I was the only bahana in the place. Only locals know about this salon; and besides, the rez can seem intimidating. Few bahanas ever come up here, and those who do don’t get haircuts here.

I waited 10 or 15 minutes. Leslie and the young man chatted a little, but the Hopi turn quiet when a bahana intrudes. I relaxed. The Hopi way of life is unhurried. “Hopi time,” my cousin Joe calls it.