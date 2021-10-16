Hand up for jobless better than a handout

The best social service programs are those that provide people in need a hand up rather than a handout. For that reason, we were excited to learn earlier this week via an announcement from Gov. Pete Ricketts that Nebraska has had success with its SNAP Next Step and is looking to enroll more participants. The program is an innovative approach to giving recipients in SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — some help and encouragement in their search for new or better employment.
The goal is to assist motivated individuals as they improve their skills and help them achieve self-sufficient employment.
Put another way, SNAP Next Step helps people to really improve their lives by landing better jobs that provide them independence from social services.
What could be more dignifying than that?
SNAP Next Step currently serves 28 counties in Nebraska. Among the counties in south-central Nebraska are Buffalo, Hall, Adams, Kearney, Phelps, Dawson, Custer, Gosper, Phelps, Harlan and Franklin.
Here’s how SNAP Next Step works.
Participants must be receiving SNAP benefits but not be enrolled in Aid to Dependent Children and the Employment First programs. Households must have at least one work-eligible adult.
Once enrolled in SNAP Next Step, clients will team up with a DHHS workforce coordinator or a third party partner that is providing SNAP Next Step educational and training services. The coordinators assist with improving employment and help with questions or issues during the job hunt. Some participants may want to know how their new job might affect their SNAP benefits, overall net gains and more.
Other SNAP Next Step employment and training services are: job search, preparing for interviews, updating resumes, occupational skills training, work experience or on-the-job training and tuition assistance for short-term programs.
Supportive services can be used in some situations to give assistance with transportation, clothing for an interview and education materials. SNAP Next Step prepares participants for better jobs and it removes barriers that might sidetrack the job hunt, such as lack of appropriate clothing and transportation to job interviews.
Since July 2016, more than 200 families — or about 40 per year — have found new employment through SNAP Next Step. DHHS reports these families have increased their monthly income by more than $1,900. In addition, 40% have reduced their need for SNAP benefits, and about 60% have eliminated the reliance on state food assistance.
Other rewards include quality of life improvements, such as more family time. What could be more satisfying or dignifying?
We hope that every unemployed or under employed family takes a hard look at SNAP Next Step, and that employers with vacancies strongly consider giving a Next Step participant a hand up.