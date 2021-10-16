Hand up for jobless better than a handout

The best social service programs are those that provide people in need a hand up rather than a handout. For that reason, we were excited to learn earlier this week via an announcement from Gov. Pete Ricketts that Nebraska has had success with its SNAP Next Step and is looking to enroll more participants. The program is an innovative approach to giving recipients in SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — some help and encouragement in their search for new or better employment.

The goal is to assist motivated individuals as they improve their skills and help them achieve self-sufficient employment.

Put another way, SNAP Next Step helps people to really improve their lives by landing better jobs that provide them independence from social services.

What could be more dignifying than that?

SNAP Next Step currently serves 28 counties in Nebraska. Among the counties in south-central Nebraska are Buffalo, Hall, Adams, Kearney, Phelps, Dawson, Custer, Gosper, Phelps, Harlan and Franklin.

Here’s how SNAP Next Step works.

Participants must be receiving SNAP benefits but not be enrolled in Aid to Dependent Children and the Employment First programs. Households must have at least one work-eligible adult.​