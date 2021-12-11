Grinch and COVID-19

As we hang lights and put up Christmas trees, The Grinch is lurking in the corner. He’s silently casing the room with a wicked grin. He wasn’t invited to the Christmas party, but he sneaked in anyway.
The Grinch also is known as COVID-19, but nobody pays him much attention. The partying continues with clinking glasses and reckless laughter. He’s been hanging around for nearly two years, and the world is tired of him.
On the wall in this room, the Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial is hanging, but the nails holding it up have gotten rusty, and it’s slipping. The dial’s needle has been glued to the red pandemic zone since late September, longer than at any period since the pandemic officially began on March 20, 2020, but who cares? Nobody sees it anymore. It’s Christmas. Let’s party.
I’ve spent a lot of time in recent months hanging out with the Grinch because I cover COVID-19.
I sit in on the Two Rivers weekly community calls every Friday, where health officials show the risk dials and talk about the statistics and show maps of how prevalent COVID is in Nebraska. I hear how hospitals are filling up with COVID patients and how ICU beds are dwindling. Last week, they said two children are now hospitalized with COVID.
I heard this week that one hospital called 30 hospitals trying to find a bed for a COVID patient from Minden.
Nobody wants to hear this. They pour another glass of wine and keep partying.
Last month, I went to a funeral of a friend who died of COVID. Her acquaintances sloughed off COVID. “We’re not getting the vaccine,” one woman sniffed haughtily after the service. She told me she had supper at the home of relatives two weeks ago. The next day, the host tested positive for COVID, but “I’m not getting a shot. It’s a hoax,” she said.
Another friend lost a relative to COVID a few weeks ago, but the cause of death was purposely left out of his obituary in the Kearney Hub.
I shudder. Two weeks ago, my niece, her husband and two daughters, aged 4 and 7, flew from their home in Indianapolis to spend Thanksgiving with family in Philadelphia. They rented a car at the airport, drove to Andre’s sister’s house and rang the doorbell. Andre’s sister cracked open the door and peered out.
“You can’t come in,” she said, “Robert tested positive for COVID a few days ago. Everyone in the house is quarantined.”
Molly and Andre stood there in the cold with their two small daughters. They wondered why she hadn’t called them the day before. They’d flown all the way to Philadelphia only to learn that Thanksgiving was canceled. Pondering their options, they drove three hours south to Norfolk, Va., to spend the holiday with other relatives.
The green-faced Grinch grins when he hears tales like that. He’s giddily planning how to steal our holidays and our well-being and our lives. He’s delighted that we’ve blown him off. If we don’t talk about him, we can pretend he’s not here. Last week, a friend who lives in Denver came through Kearney and met me for dinner, She walked into the restaurant wearing a mask and was appalled to see no other masks in the place. Masks are mandated in Colorado, where COVID is soaring, but not here. I told her that nobody here bothers with masks. A sign on the door at the U.S. Post Office in Kearney dictates that masks be worn inside, but that sign is a joke, likely mandated by some far-away post office official who might get compliance in San Francisco or New York, but not here. No one pays any attention.
Santa Claus delivered vaccines a year ago, but many people left that gift unopened. The vaccination figure in Nebraska hovers at 48% and hasn’t budged in weeks.
Some say we’ve learned to live with COVID-19, but people who have buried loved ones from the virus sorrowfully disagree. So do doctors, who say COVID should have been gone by now. The Grinch is still grinning. And winning.