Grinch and COVID-19

The green-faced Grinch grins when he hears tales like that. He’s giddily planning how to steal our holidays and our well-being and our lives. He’s delighted that we’ve blown him off. If we don’t talk about him, we can pretend he’s not here. Last week, a friend who lives in Denver came through Kearney and met me for dinner, She walked into the restaurant wearing a mask and was appalled to see no other masks in the place. Masks are mandated in Colorado, where COVID is soaring, but not here. I told her that nobody here bothers with masks. A sign on the door at the U.S. Post Office in Kearney dictates that masks be worn inside, but that sign is a joke, likely mandated by some far-away post office official who might get compliance in San Francisco or New York, but not here. No one pays any attention.