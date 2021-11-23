Governor much too busy to run ed panel

It used to be so simple electing a governor. All a voter had to do is figure out which candidate would best manage our state’s fiscal resources, work hard for population and economic growth, and lead us through emergencies and disasters. If a governor could do those things well, Nebraskans had a good leader in office.
Those simple days are gone.
Based on the campaign pitches we’re hearing from some of the top candidates, qualifications for our state’s highest office are expanding. Yes, our next governor must be fiscally adept, know how to grow our population and economy, and be ready to lead during disasters and emergencies. However, the skill set doesn’t end here.
Some of the candidates are telling us we had better elect someone to build a border wall, stomp out critical race theory, clamp down on illegal immigrants, and sniff out new issues. Our current governor has demonstrated those traits by vigorously criticizing our university’s athletic department for including the Black national anthem at the beginning of games. Earlier this year, the governor sounded off over proposed health education standards, including sex education.
The guv did such a good job attacking health ed standards that other opponents of health ed standards figure our state would be better off dissolving the state Board of Education and giving the governor that board’s responsibilities.
Like so much in today’s politics, the opponents’ proposal is overkill. They say that teaching sex education belongs at home, and we support their right to their opinion, but we disagree with their proposal.
The debate over sex education constitutes a difference of opinion. Such differences are temporary and resolve themselves, but opponents want a permanent solution.
They are circulating petitions to amend the Nebraska Constitution. With voters’ approval, the amendment would dissolve the state Board of Education and place responsibility for the 500-person Department of Education in the governor’s lap.
That’s a mistake for these reasons:
Members are elected to the state Ed Board. If voters don’t agree with them, vote them out of office.
Opponents of the proposed standards appeared by the hundreds at local and state school board meetings to voice their opposition.
Handing the governor reins for the Department of Education would politicize and destabilize the department, depending upon who wins the governor’s race.
Petitioners have until July to collect 125,000 signatures. Nebraskans should think twice before signing. Amending the Constitution has long-term implications that surely will outlive the current debate. Nebraskans can resolve the health ed issue without rewriting our Constitution.