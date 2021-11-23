Governor much too busy to run ed panel

It used to be so simple electing a governor. All a voter had to do is figure out which candidate would best manage our state’s fiscal resources, work hard for population and economic growth, and lead us through emergencies and disasters. If a governor could do those things well, Nebraskans had a good leader in office.

Those simple days are gone.

Based on the campaign pitches we’re hearing from some of the top candidates, qualifications for our state’s highest office are expanding. Yes, our next governor must be fiscally adept, know how to grow our population and economy, and be ready to lead during disasters and emergencies. However, the skill set doesn’t end here.

Some of the candidates are telling us we had better elect someone to build a border wall, stomp out critical race theory, clamp down on illegal immigrants, and sniff out new issues. Our current governor has demonstrated those traits by vigorously criticizing our university’s athletic department for including the Black national anthem at the beginning of games. Earlier this year, the governor sounded off over proposed health education standards, including sex education.