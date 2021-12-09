Governor lost yardage

Who would have guessed how little Gov. Ricketts knew of UNL’s decades-old diversity program? How different the result might have been if the governor had arranged a briefing with the UNL staff and faculty reps rather than a “press fuss” that took the chancellor to Pete’s whipping post.

Pete’s fellow skeptics — Regent Jim Pillen, gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, and state Sens. Julie Slama, Steve Erdman and Steve Halloran — could have been included.

UNL formalized regular commitments to diversity — Justice Matters in the 1960s when civil rights legislation passed — equally important for students from Greater Nebraska as for students from other states and nations.

The goals have always included having students come to know others beyond their fleeting meetings in classes, to feel they are welcome and belong. There were informal gatherings with cultural dress from current Sandhills, Indian, African, Asian, metro-American, Latin American, Middle East and Caribbean students, with foods and languages galore.