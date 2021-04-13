 Skip to main content
GOP didn’t vote for rescue plan
GOP didn't vote for rescue plan

In the April 8 Kearney Hub there were three articles of how President Biden already is benefiting millions of Americans: The $5.7 million coming to Kearney; the more than 528,005 families who now are able to afford Obamacare coverage; and, the rapid increase in COVID vaccine availability, which already has been administered to more than 150 million adults.

Also, lest we forget, the $1,400 deposited into our bank accounts. All of this is coming from just one piece of legislation, Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This life-saving legislation did not receive a single Republican vote.

I hope Nebraskans are paying close attention and are ready to reconsider which political party has their best interest in mind.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

