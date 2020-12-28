Good for Trump’s $2,000 relief ante

Having just read a short summarization of the almost 5,600-page, $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill just passed by Congress, I must agree that both Republicans and Democrats might be on to something — bipartisanship, a rarely understood, or practiced, word. Yes, this largely humanitarian package to save millions of Americans from hunger, homelessness, and even protect them from surprise medical bills is awaiting Donald Trump’s final signature.

But not too fast. The president is not sure he will sign the bill. Insisting that it gives “plenty of money to foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests, while giving the bare minimum to people who really need it,” Trump believes the $600 direct payment for every adult and child earning up to $75,000 should be increased to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples. And for once — the first time in the four years since he took office, I actually agree with him. After all, as they say, even a broken clock is right twice a day.