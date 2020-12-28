Good for Trump’s $2,000 relief ante

Having just read a short summarization of the almost 5,600-page, $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill just passed by Congress, I must agree that both Republicans and Democrats might be on to something — bipartisanship, a rarely understood, or practiced, word. Yes, this largely humanitarian package to save millions of Americans from hunger, homelessness, and even protect them from surprise medical bills is awaiting Donald Trump’s final signature.
But not too fast. The president is not sure he will sign the bill. Insisting that it gives “plenty of money to foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests, while giving the bare minimum to people who really need it,” Trump believes the $600 direct payment for every adult and child earning up to $75,000 should be increased to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples. And for once — the first time in the four years since he took office, I actually agree with him. After all, as they say, even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Earmarked in the package are benefits for countries that Trump rails against: $5 million to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan, and $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. Another $1.5 billion is earmarked for Egypt and Egyptian military, which will spend most of it on Russian military equipment. Then add $110 billion in tax breaks for special interest groups, the liquor industry and motorsports entertainment, so that certain legislators can rake in a share of the pot. And, of course, in a 5,600 page document there are many hidden surprises yet to be uncovered by legislators who haven’t even read the bill. But through it all, Trump’s argument, uncharacteristically, makes sense. He must be up to something.
In the final summation, after all the haggling, tussling, pushing and pulling, one must appreciate an administration and government that occasionally attempts to fulfill one of its most crucial and important duties, the protection of its people.
Ron Holscher, Ogallala