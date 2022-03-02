God’s plan begins with inclusion, respect

Nebraskans, please think twice about which candidates deserve your support. In particular, we are referring to the gubernatorial candidates who say in their TV commercials that they are men of faith yet seem to have forgotten that all of us are God’s children. As part of God’s creation, we are deserving of respect and inclusion. Instead, certain campaign ads pick out groups to be disrespected, apparently because the candidates cynically believe they will attract voters by singling out select groups of Nebraskans for exclusion.

We are talking about immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and everyone those candidates claim is liberal. That would include university leaders and faculty, journalists, medical experts and our nation’s Democratic president, Joe Biden.

If given the opportunity to ask God about diversity, we wager that God would tell us he is totally in support of it, considering that he has created so many different kinds of people. Perhaps we come in so many shapes, sizes and colors because God is drawn to diversity. Or perhaps it’s a test of our ability to accept and include those who may outwardly appear different from us, but deep inside we’re pretty much the same.

Here’s another theory about God and diversity. Could it be that humanity’s many differences actually could make us stronger? If that is true, then candidates who reject diversity and inclusion also are rejecting the potential for humans to be all they can be. We believe if given the opportunity, every one of us can bring something positive and important to the table. Rather than ignoring that concept, candidates always should be scouting for ways to lift up and accept the potential of all they might someday govern.

Leaders who seek to capitalize on hate and fear will not succeed. Only when we accept and make the most of our differences do we move forward as one Nebraska.

Unhealthy workplace?

There are a number of lessons in state Sen. Mike Groene’s exit from the Nebraska Legislature. Last week the Republican lawmaker resigned after a former female staffer discovered the senator from North Platte had photos of her on his computer.

Groene said he would quit to spare his family from embarrassment, but then he tried to blame Democrats for the scandal.

Groene has only himself to blame. Had he been more mature he might not have added to his family’s humiliation.

How he and his family handle the situation is a private matter; however, the circumstances bring up concerns about workplace issues and need to be investigated. Were other lawmakers or legislative staffers aware that Groene had the photos?