Glory days at KCHS

After hearing of an ongoing controversy circulating among Kearney Catholic alumni, I feel the need to set the record straight. Senior University of Nebraska at Kearney Vice Chancellor Charlie Bicak and I continue to hold long standing (1970) records in KCHS basketball history.
I own the single game assist record; his is for rebounds.
We saw an opportunity one January weekend. The Friday night opponent was generally short while the Saturday team was bigger. Since Chuck was our tallest guy, I promised to feed him the ball all game long on Friday. On Saturday, he agreed to feed me because I shot from the outside.
All went as planned. Friday night, I got the assist record; Saturday, he got the rebound record.
I’ll see myself out.
Donald Cunningham, Lincoln