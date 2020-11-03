Glorious fall, give us hope

I love the scent of a freshly cut pumpkin. Is that weird? Maybe. My family thinks it smells like rotten feet. But I can’t help myself. The moment that knife chops open the top of the pumpkin, I close my eyes, take a big whiff and am immediately transported back to my childhood.

For 30 seconds, it’s 1990 all over again. The air is crisp and the costumes are plastic. I’m standing on our front porch waiting to pile into our brown station wagon. Soon, Mom and Dad will take us into town to go trick-or-treating. We have to get there fast, of course, to hit up the home with the full-sized candy bars and cans of pop. And on this night, I even enjoy the homemade popcorn balls (except that one year, when razor blades threatened all the fun).

Scents are cool like that. Maybe you have a similar experience with a certain aroma?

But back to the pumpkin.

There’s never been a pumpkin I didn’t love. I’m the lady who keeps her pumpkins on her porch until after Thanksgiving. Because fall deserves more love than this world tends to give. Back off, Christmas — you’ll have your turn. Let fall have its glory until the turkey is digested and the naps have worn off.

But this year, well, this year is different. Even for me.