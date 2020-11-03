 Skip to main content
Glorious fall, give us hope

I love the scent of a freshly cut pumpkin. Is that weird? Maybe. My family thinks it smells like rotten feet. But I can’t help myself. The moment that knife chops open the top of the pumpkin, I close my eyes, take a big whiff and am immediately transported back to my childhood.

For 30 seconds, it’s 1990 all over again. The air is crisp and the costumes are plastic. I’m standing on our front porch waiting to pile into our brown station wagon. Soon, Mom and Dad will take us into town to go trick-or-treating. We have to get there fast, of course, to hit up the home with the full-sized candy bars and cans of pop. And on this night, I even enjoy the homemade popcorn balls (except that one year, when razor blades threatened all the fun).

Scents are cool like that. Maybe you have a similar experience with a certain aroma?

But back to the pumpkin.

There’s never been a pumpkin I didn’t love. I’m the lady who keeps her pumpkins on her porch until after Thanksgiving. Because fall deserves more love than this world tends to give. Back off, Christmas — you’ll have your turn. Let fall have its glory until the turkey is digested and the naps have worn off.

But this year, well, this year is different. Even for me.

“Alexa,” I asked our sound device this week, “please play Auld Lang Syne.”

The famous New Year’s Eve song echoed throughout my kitchen. I sipped wine and made soup, while my family was in another room.

And I started to cry.

Not because there’s a particular memory attached to that song, and not because of my love for the Christmas season. (I do love Christmas, of course, but not in October.)

But this year, that song made water fall from my eyes because I know how hard it’s been for all of us. And instead of going back in time, my mind leapt forward a couple months to New Year’s Eve — when we’ll all likely (still) be home, sitting on our couches, counting down the minutes to 2021.

Oh, what a celebration that will be.

So, for this fall, and this fall only, I welcome the holiday season way before its time. I’ll continue to play “White Christmas” and “Silent Night” and that one about the Christmas shoes that always makes me sad. I’ll dig out my stuffed reindeer and put up a tree. I’ll light the Christmas candles and buy the Christmas jammies and I’ll happily throw out the pumpkin a few days into November.

And I’ll most likely do all of this before Thanksgiving.

Because 2020 needs hope. This world needs hope. I need hope. Hope is found at Christmas.

The pumpkin always will be my first love, but this year, the tree wins, too. Bring on the eggnog and cheesy holiday sweaters. I’m ready to make this year a distant memory.

leslie@herviewfromhome

Leslie Means

Leslie Means

Catch the latest in Opinion

