Give Sasse credit

Your Saturday editorial did a disservice to Nebraska voters, and especially to Sen. Ben Sasse. To give some positive cred to Sen. Deb Fisher and/or Rep. Adrian Smith in the same column in which you were recognizing the work of Sasse is a disgrace.

Sasse deserves credit for his integrity and courage to speak out. Neither Fisher nor Smith have joined him.

They both have been enablers of Trump. They are just as guilty as Trump and his followers for the attack.

I think the Hub owes all of us, including Sasse, an apology.

John McLane, Kearney

