Give our sailors holiday spirit

Each year, the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornaments.” This project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade ornament to be sent to our veterans at each of Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, along with the sailors on the USS Nebraska submarine and the USS Omaha littoral combat ship.

The ornaments are in the shape of Nebraska on cardstock. We have several schools across the state that are involved in this project, which requires about 1,500 ornaments. We couldn’t do it without all their help.

This year, we have an opportunity to have a table in the children’s area behind the welcome center at the State Fair on opening day, Aug. 27. We invite everyone to stop by and decorate an ornament. All supplies will be provided.

These ornaments are very much appreciated by the sailors. We have received cards from some of them who have had theirs for years and still put them up at home every year at Christmas. I am looking forward to seeing you all at the Nebraska State Fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Gloria LeDroit, Kearney