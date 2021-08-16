 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Give our sailors holiday spirit
0 Comments

Give our sailors holiday spirit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is the chief of staff for the Nebraska Admirals Association. The group has a Facebook page and website: nebraskaadmirals.org.

Each year, the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornaments.” This project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade ornament to be sent to our veterans at each of Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, along with the sailors on the USS Nebraska submarine and the USS Omaha littoral combat ship.

The ornaments are in the shape of Nebraska on cardstock. We have several schools across the state that are involved in this project, which requires about 1,500 ornaments. We couldn’t do it without all their help.

This year, we have an opportunity to have a table in the children’s area behind the welcome center at the State Fair on opening day, Aug. 27. We invite everyone to stop by and decorate an ornament. All supplies will be provided.

These ornaments are very much appreciated by the sailors. We have received cards from some of them who have had theirs for years and still put them up at home every year at Christmas. I am looking forward to seeing you all at the Nebraska State Fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Gloria LeDroit, Kearney

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tag along as I tell stories about coronavirus plague
Columnists

Tag along as I tell stories about coronavirus plague

  • Updated

Earlier this week, I dusted off three masks from the COVID-19 pandemic. I’d washed them after I got my COVID vaccination five months ago, but COVID is back, and my masks are too. Having covered COVID here for the last 16 months, having written about the worry and the deaths and the puzzled doctors and exhausted front-line workers and discouraged COVID long-haulers, I don’t understand.

Opinion

Vaccine statistics

Every once in a while, I feel the need to open my big mouth and share my opinion. It usually gets me in trouble, but I really do feel passiona…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News