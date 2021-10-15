Give children hope as CASA volunteer

Many of us are looking forward to spending time with our families during the upcoming holiday season. For children who have experienced abuse or neglect, it can be a very difficult time of the year. These children may have been removed from the only home they have ever known. They’re attending court hearings, adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools.

That is a heavy burden to carry alone.

As adults, we can make a difference. A CASA volunteer (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is the person who can be a consistent adult who is there for a child experiencing loneliness and uncertainty. Children with a dedicated volunteer have someone who will speak up for their needs and best interests, in the courtroom and the community. Children and youth with a CASA volunteer also have significantly higher levels of hope.

When a child has more hope, they are also more likely to succeed in school, have greater self-control, increased optimism, and a higher overall sense of wellbeing. If you or someone you know could reach out and help a child, you would be serving that child, our community and gaining great benefits for yourself.