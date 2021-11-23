Gifts don’t motivate this donor

Lately it seems like I have received more attention than I want for simply writing a check to support wounded veterans and the like. It seems like these veterans organizations are in a contest to see who can send out the most clever gifts to their donors.

Here is the summary of my frustration in this. It seems like a commercialization of a serious aspect in the care of our veterans, and it’s wasting money that should go just for their benefit. I write a letter to one of these organizations that sent me a check — a real check to cash! — and a T-shirt with a patriotic eagle on it.

Here is my letter:

“Enclosed is the check you sent me for $1.50. I did not ask for it and I am returning it. I will keep the shirt, although it was not ordered. I do believe that places like yours are to receive contributions and not disperse all of these freebies and trinkets.

“All the money that comes to you should go to the disabled vets who so desperately need it (according to the emotional letters from those whom you quote.)

“Instead, we get Christmas cards to send, little pieces of flowers to send in, various coins up to Kennedy 50-cent pieces (I got a ton of nickels) and so forth, and checks ready to cash.