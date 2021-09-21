Get private money out of elections

I read in the Weekend Hub that my state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil has signed something called the Term Limits Pledge that includes changing the U.S. Constitution through an Article V Convention.

Not good for two reasons:

1) There is a real and present danger of a runaway convention, i.e., changing the Constitution in ways not intended or advertised at the outset of the convention; and,

2) Term limits do not address the root cause of our dysfunctional electoral system.

Politicians are bought and paid for by the highest bidder. Money from corporations and the wealthy is what keeps incompetent politicians in power. The solution is not term limits, but 100% public financing of elections. This would ensure that ideas and accomplishments determine the fate of incumbents, not money.

Incumbents would have to actually prove their worth to voters each and every election cycle. Wouldn’t that be a breath of fresh air?

Term limits only perpetuate rookie-ism, the loss of institutional memory and throwing out the good, along with the bad. Term limits only give us fresh faces — and fresh incompetency.