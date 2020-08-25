Gas prices settle into comfort zone

Guess what, consumers aren’t the only ones who dislike the sight of those signs that post the price of gasoline. Even the station and convenience store operators don’t like them too much. One spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores confessed that the signs aggravate motorists.
“It’s like a migraine, a constant pounding in your head. Just when you get the price out of your head you drive by the next station and there it is again. It’s a big pain point.”
Updating those signs is a daily chore for retailers, as we learned in a Kearney Hub special reporting project. Station and convenience store operators must post competitive prices, or they risk driving away customers. Judging by comments that readers shared with the Hub, some are convinced the prices they’re paying for gasoline in Kearney are not as competitive as they’d prefer. We know because numerous readers responded when asked what they think about gas prices in Kearney. Many responded with stories about lower prices they observed outside Kearney as the root of their frustration.
We tend to agree. Kearney’s gasoline prices are a higher than what motorists are seeing outside the city, and that begs the question: Why?
The special report learned that transporting fuel to Kearney from a pipeline terminal in Doniphan adds incrementally to the cost of business for Kearney retailers. Also, there are higher labor costs and other expenses.
To be fair, Kearney’s fuel retailers face challenges, but many consumers are convinced that prices here could — and should — be more competitive.
The consumers have a point.
As we learned researching the series, there’s a tendency for retailers to set their prices in response to the market’s major players: Casey’s General Store, with seven sites, and Bosselman Pump & Pantry, with three sites.
The majority of retailers seem content to fall in line with prevailing prices, charging what the market will bear. Under those circumstances, it would take a major disruption to alter the pattern. That’s free enterprise.
However, every industry eventually creates a disruptor. It’s been a couple of decades since a pair of Kearney retailers — Coastal Mart and Gas Stop — continually posted the city’s lowest prices. Perhaps they went too low; neither business is with us any longer.
The memory of Coastal Mart and Gas Stop leaves us to wonder if they risked too much in their price war.
Like every industry, the gasoline business ebbs and flows. Kearney’s retailers seem to have settled into a rhythm. But what if one or two decide to slash prices? It has been a long time since motorists lined up around the corner and down the block to buy gas. Now that would be big news.
