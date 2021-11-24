Furry friends rule our trails

I went for a run out on the trails around the North Dog Park last week. Strangely, there are some signs posted on the way into this park and around others in town, with what can only be assumed to be informative information. The signs contain letters and words on them, but apparently most are ignored or maybe people just don’t think the rules, or city ordinances, apply to them.

Running on the trail near the water tower, I turned a corner, and there was a female walking her two large dogs the same direction I was headed. I announced myself (trail etiquette) to avoid startling her or the dogs as they were frolicking in the grass a short distance ahead of her.

Fail! My announcement startled her and the playful dogs charged. The golden retriever jumped all over me while the owner tried grabbing this weird long piece of material attached to the dog’s neck. The dog probably wondered what the heck it was since it seemingly served no purpose. This went on for about 30 seconds as I calmly kept pushing the bouncy dog back while it jumped on me nipping, playfully biting me twice in the chest.

No problem, once both dogs were finally restrained, I smiled, and moved on. In retrospect, large dog jumping on a grown adult, tolerable and no real damage incurred. Small child on the other hand, different story.