Furry friends rule our trails

I went for a run out on the trails around the North Dog Park last week. Strangely, there are some signs posted on the way into this park and around others in town, with what can only be assumed to be informative information. The signs contain letters and words on them, but apparently most are ignored or maybe people just don’t think the rules, or city ordinances, apply to them.
Running on the trail near the water tower, I turned a corner, and there was a female walking her two large dogs the same direction I was headed. I announced myself (trail etiquette) to avoid startling her or the dogs as they were frolicking in the grass a short distance ahead of her.
Fail! My announcement startled her and the playful dogs charged. The golden retriever jumped all over me while the owner tried grabbing this weird long piece of material attached to the dog’s neck. The dog probably wondered what the heck it was since it seemingly served no purpose. This went on for about 30 seconds as I calmly kept pushing the bouncy dog back while it jumped on me nipping, playfully biting me twice in the chest.
No problem, once both dogs were finally restrained, I smiled, and moved on. In retrospect, large dog jumping on a grown adult, tolerable and no real damage incurred. Small child on the other hand, different story.
Next, I was running east on the north trail along the edge of the park. I encountered a man with two unleashed dogs well over 100 feet up the trail heading toward me. No effort was made to call or restrain the dogs. Maybe I was expected to turn around or veer in a different direction. Ran by and the dogs playfully circled around me. No harm done. The man apologized for the dogs. I smiled and kept on. Wait, apologized for the dogs? Oh, they forgot their leashes. Bad dogs!
Finally, again on the east side of the park near the water tower. Another local who frequents these trails as well as Cottonmill trails was walking three dogs, all unleashed. Well, that shouldn’t have been a surprise. I have seen him on other trails at least half a dozen times or more, in the same leashless state. The dogs were playfully darting around the trails, being dogs, running into me as I attempted to pass.
By now, the smile was gone and some colorful words replaced the calm that had faded from the previous encounters. The guy smugly ignored me and the fact that, once again, his ignorance and continuous disregard for “Pets must be kept under restraint of a leash and under control of a competent person. (City Code 2711). The pet shall be reined within four feet of the responsible person.”
Maybe the signs on the local trails should be changed to “No runners, walkers or hikers — unleashed dogs only!” What is the purpose of a city ordinance if no enforcement takes place?
Mike Osterholt, Kearney