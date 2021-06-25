Friendly fireworks reminder

Here’s an idea making the rounds on Facebook: “Buy two bags of pet food for a shelter instead of fireworks. Make a difference instead of a noise.” The pet food idea received many “likes.” Comments centered on the exasperation pet owners feel when they watch their dogs and cats suffer through fireworks season, which is right around the corner.

It’s difficult when pets become so frightened and agitated because of fireworks, and it leaves their owners in a difficult spot. They understand that fireworks are a once-per-year source of entertainment. Also, fireworks are at the center of many Americans’ Independence Day celebrations. All those explosions might hurt pets’ ears, but they remind Americans of the battles that were waged to win our nation’s independence, so fireworks are exciting and patriotic — until they’re overdone.

When folks down the block set off fireworks days before it’s legal to do so or well into the night when fireworks are legal they cross the line from patriotic to annoying.

For most Americans, it’s easy to let common sense be their guide on fireworks etiquette, but for everyone who is inconsiderate we offer these tips. Some tips are intended to educate the pests who overdo it, while others target hypersensitive people who are set off anytime they hear a loud boom: