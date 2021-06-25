Friendly fireworks reminder

Here’s an idea making the rounds on Facebook: “Buy two bags of pet food for a shelter instead of fireworks. Make a difference instead of a noise.” The pet food idea received many “likes.” Comments centered on the exasperation pet owners feel when they watch their dogs and cats suffer through fireworks season, which is right around the corner.
It’s difficult when pets become so frightened and agitated because of fireworks, and it leaves their owners in a difficult spot. They understand that fireworks are a once-per-year source of entertainment. Also, fireworks are at the center of many Americans’ Independence Day celebrations. All those explosions might hurt pets’ ears, but they remind Americans of the battles that were waged to win our nation’s independence, so fireworks are exciting and patriotic — until they’re overdone.
When folks down the block set off fireworks days before it’s legal to do so or well into the night when fireworks are legal they cross the line from patriotic to annoying.
For most Americans, it’s easy to let common sense be their guide on fireworks etiquette, but for everyone who is inconsiderate we offer these tips. Some tips are intended to educate the pests who overdo it, while others target hypersensitive people who are set off anytime they hear a loud boom:
n Loud fireworks — we’re talking about firecrackers, bottle rockets and other noisemakers — should be reserved for the days and times when they are legal. According to the city of Kearney’s website, it’s legal to light off fireworks 8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 28 to July 2. It’s legal to set off fireworks 8 a.m. to midnight July 3-4.
This year the Fourth of July is a Sunday. Neighbors who must be ready to work early on Monday, July 5, will appreciate it if fireworks lovers thoughtfully acknowledge that fact by shutting down their celebrations a bit earlier Sunday evening so Monday won’t arrive so early.
Never combine drinking and fireworks. Playing with explosives in the dark is dangerous enough.
After you’ve finished setting off fireworks clean up the residue. Those charred remains might feel like happy reminders of the fun during the night before, but to everyone who missed sleep because of your fun, the spent fireworks just reinforce among neighbors how inconsiderate you are.
Sparklers are OK any time of day, anytime of year. They’re colorful and fun for children. Best of all, sparklers are silent, so it’s hard to make anyone angry by lighting them off.
Sunday liquor sales
The Kearney City Council has disposed of a relic from the past. It now is legal to sell and dispense alcohol from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays. Previously sales before 11 a.m. were banned, but council members believed the restriction served little purpose. Although alcohol can be a serious problem, those issues will not disappear by limiting when alcohol can be sold. Allowing sales to begin at 7 a.m. on Sundays will be a welcome convenience.