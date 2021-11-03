Footnote in history

 Skip to main content
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., signed a petition headed by the twice indicted attorney general of Texas requesting the election results of battleground states be set aside by the Supreme Court. His reason was transparency. On Jan. 6 he voted against the certification of electoral votes for Joe Biden. Again, his reason was transparency. His actions occurred after more than 60 state and federal courts had ruled against allegations of election fraud.

What would have happened if these electoral votes had been canceled? Turmoil would have ensued. Voting is the basic institution of democracy. Without it there can be no peaceful transfer of power. In fact, Smith voted after a mob had invaded Congress. Recently, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection subpoenaed documents relevant to communications between the White House and others.

I would assume that in the interest of transparency, Smith would also demand these documents be available to the committee. Smith, during a Ways and Means Committee hearing, spoke against increasing the IRS budget. He did this despite historical declines in personnel and obsolescence of both equipment and software. He did this in the face of declining audits for corporations and wealthy individuals. To my knowledge, Smith has never held a town hall meeting. His virtual meetings are not very informative.

The media spends no time or effort in disclosing the sources of his campaign contributions. In a one-party state, a party label is more important than understanding a representative’s position on the issues.

What happened on Jan. 6 was not a peaceful walk in the park. The failure of Republican leadership lies in the cult of personality of one man. Voter suppression and insurrection are real dangers and an informed public should not just be based on public labels.

Roger Green, Scottsbluff

