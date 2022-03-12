 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fluky temps put anglers on thin ice, so be wise, keep dry

Maybe you heard about the guys who were out for a paddle in their kayak. The weather was bitterly cold so they decided to light a fire in the bottom of the boat. Bad idea. The boat sank and the two guys had to swim back to shore. But they learned a valuable lesson: You can’t have your kayak and heat it, too.

Nautical history is filled with tales of sailors who took a risk and regretted it. It’s the same here in Nebraska. We don’t have so much deep water, but our state has more miles of streams than any other, and so we must be mindful of watery hazards, especially in winter when water turns to ice.

Or, as it has this year, water turns to ice, melts during warm spells, and then refreezes, tempting lovers of the outdoors to take ill-advised risks.

Recognizing the threat of this year’s unusual freezing and thawing patterns, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently issued ice safety tips.

In light of two recent drownings, we suggest heeding the Game and Parks’ advice:

Never go out alone. Have a buddy.

A minimum of 3 inches of clear, blue lake ice will support a single person.

Use an ice chisel or spud bar to strike the ice and evaluate conditions as you venture out.

Have a long throw rope with you in case of an emergency.

Slush ice is about half as strong as clear lake ice, so people should double the minimum thickness figures when encountering such conditions.

Be especially careful on any lake that has moving water in it. Water movement hinders freezing, often leaving hard-to-detect thin spots.

Game and Parks also advises that anyone venturing onto ice should wear ice picks around their neck in case the worst happens and they need something to grip the ice to get out of the water. Ice cleats on boots add traction.

Here’s one more tip to think about. Embedded materials — such as weeds or logs — weaken ice. Large objects on the ice, such as duck blinds or ice shacks, can absorb the sun’s heat and weaken ice. That means that ice near shore may be weakened by heat from the ground, so use extreme caution.

Ice safety is a serious issue. Dangers from falling through ice can include hypothermia, critical injuries and drowning.

None of those are laughing matters.

