Flu versus COVID? Look at stats

About 2% of the people who become infected with COVID-19 will die from it. Some people think that’s a small percentage; so small, in fact, that they believe taking precautions against the disease is overkill. Such casual attitudes are dangerous, not just to the people who refuse to take COVID seriously, but also to the people around them. Once a person is infected, he or she can rapidly spread the coronavirus among families, friends and coworkers.

We are learning more and more about the coronavirus, and what we’re learning is cause for concern, Menon said.

“Long-term sequelae (effects) for COVID survivors seem to be more serious than the seasonal flu,” he said. A large percentage of people who get COVID will recover, but researchers are discovering some of these people could suffer from COVID-related maladies for years, as a special report in the Weekend Hub illustrates.

Despite widespread, well-researched news coverage, a great many Americans believe the coronavirus is a hoax. This attitude is dangerous. Our mortality rate — more than 10,000 people per million — is unprecedented among countries with populations of more than 80 million. Only the United Kingdom and Italy (among large countries) come anywhere close.