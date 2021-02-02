Flu versus COVID? Look at stats

Last week after an acquaintance remarked that there’s no difference between the seasonal flu and COVID-19, we asked an expert if that is true. Here’s how Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, responded.
“COVID is far worse than the seasonal flu,” Menon said. “In an average year, flu kills between 15,000 to 65,000 people.”
COVID arrived in the United States in February and March 2020. Today the death count is above 400,000 and rising daily.
The coronavirus can be deadly, and now new, more contagious strains of the virus are emerging around the globe and spreading rapidly.
Americans need to take the threat of COVID seriously. It’s one of the world’s top killers, according to Menon, who supplied these annual statistics:
650,000 deaths: Cardiovascular disease (all types);
600,000 deaths: Cancers (all types);
400,000: Coronavirus; and,
180,000: Accidents (all).
“At 400,000 deaths and counting, COVID is comfortably the third largest cause of mortality during the past year. This is the highest number of deaths in a single year due to an infective cause since the 1918 pandemic,” Menon said.
About 2% of the people who become infected with COVID-19 will die from it. Some people think that’s a small percentage; so small, in fact, that they believe taking precautions against the disease is overkill. Such casual attitudes are dangerous, not just to the people who refuse to take COVID seriously, but also to the people around them. Once a person is infected, he or she can rapidly spread the coronavirus among families, friends and coworkers.
We are learning more and more about the coronavirus, and what we’re learning is cause for concern, Menon said.
“Long-term sequelae (effects) for COVID survivors seem to be more serious than the seasonal flu,” he said. A large percentage of people who get COVID will recover, but researchers are discovering some of these people could suffer from COVID-related maladies for years, as a special report in the Weekend Hub illustrates.
Despite widespread, well-researched news coverage, a great many Americans believe the coronavirus is a hoax. This attitude is dangerous. Our mortality rate — more than 10,000 people per million — is unprecedented among countries with populations of more than 80 million. Only the United Kingdom and Italy (among large countries) come anywhere close.
“Combined with an anticipated baby bust — yes, we think birth rates will fall this year for complicated reasons, but likely due to economic anxiety, pressures of existing parenthood and lack of opportunities for casual sex and unplanned pregnancies — the COVID pandemic will show an appreciable drop in growth rates for the year, which may take a couple of years to recover,” Menon said.
Summing it up, he regards the pandemic as an enormous, avoidable tragedy.