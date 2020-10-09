First Coats for Kids successful

The success started when three organizations (not United Way agencies) asked Nikki Erickson, the United Way’s CEO, if she would help us put the coat project together. She said “yes” with enthusiasm. She used the same game plan the United Way uses with the backpack of school supplies project, started by Dobytown Kiwanis with United Way’s help the last 23 years.

During the summer, more than 1,300 backpacks and 1,200 coats were applied for by the Kearney-area families. Now these families’ kids started the school year with their supplies and coats for the winter.

Buffalo County Goodfellows, Kearney Elks Lodge No.984, and Kearney Noon Kiwanis want to thank Cash-Wa and J.C. Penney for their help, along with volunteers from Dobytown and Golden K Kiwanis clubs. Our three organizations also had volunteers work during the day.

We started our fund drive for the project last spring by asking churches and other service organizations to consider supporting the project. We were fortunate to receive the CARES grant to fund the project.

We stopped asking for donations so the donations received will go to start next year’s project. We will have a place where the community can donate through the Give Where You Live project of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.