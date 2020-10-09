 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Coats for Kids successful

First Coats for Kids successful

{{featured_button_text}}

The success started when three organizations (not United Way agencies) asked Nikki Erickson, the United Way’s CEO, if she would help us put the coat project together. She said “yes” with enthusiasm. She used the same game plan the United Way uses with the backpack of school supplies project, started by Dobytown Kiwanis with United Way’s help the last 23 years.

During the summer, more than 1,300 backpacks and 1,200 coats were applied for by the Kearney-area families. Now these families’ kids started the school year with their supplies and coats for the winter.

Buffalo County Goodfellows, Kearney Elks Lodge No.984, and Kearney Noon Kiwanis want to thank Cash-Wa and J.C. Penney for their help, along with volunteers from Dobytown and Golden K Kiwanis clubs. Our three organizations also had volunteers work during the day.

We started our fund drive for the project last spring by asking churches and other service organizations to consider supporting the project. We were fortunate to receive the CARES grant to fund the project.

We stopped asking for donations so the donations received will go to start next year’s project. We will have a place where the community can donate through the Give Where You Live project of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

We now have another example of why Kearney is a great place to live. Thanks, Kearney.

Charlie Pickens, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Biden signs stolen, damaged

Close to 100 Biden-Harris campaign signs have been vandalized or stolen from Kearney private properties. Even 4-foot by 6-foot barn signs have…

Opinion

Loup City group has ax to grind

This letter is written with some hesitation due to the limited percentage of the circulation it would apply to, but I felt compelled to respon…

Letters

﻿Using ‘white’ in lowercase

Recently, a letter to the editor titled, “In print, one race seems superior,” authored by Kaye Linn Albrecht of Kearney, appeared in the Kearney Hub.

Junk Jaunt’s juicy joys
Columnists

Junk Jaunt’s juicy joys

The Junk Jaunt is like gambling. It’s taking a chance on finding a rich treasure or two. That’s what my twin sister Martha said after a luscio…

Opinion

Disrespect for American history

The first presidential debate confirms what we already knew: The president of the United States will not commit to a peaceful transition of po…

Letters

Voters: ‘No, you go’

Our president’s unsupported rhetoric regarding the validity of the U.S. voting system is his latest delivery of fake news. His ravings are a d…

New windows a challenge
Columnists

New windows a challenge

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the three-person crew that installed eight new main floor windows in my house in 3½ days was finishing the outside tri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News