Finding lights of Christmas

Playing on the radio as I dressed for work Tuesday morning was, “Where Are You Christmas?” The song, which certainly fits 2020, starts with, “Where are you Christmas? Why can’t I find you?”

It continues with, “My world is changing. I’m rearranging. Does that mean Christmas changes, too?” Ultimately, the message is that Christmas is inside all of us.

Christmas will — must — be different this year, with some traditions possible and others not. The right, responsible things to do this Christmas season and for as long as COVID-19 is the awful gift that keeps on giving are to stay home as much as possible, celebrate with only immediate family members, and follow mask, social distancing and handwashing rules wherever we go.

One of the daily Advent messages emailed to me by Faith United Methodist Church noted that adding three letters to Advent creates “adventure.”

Many things can be an adventure at Christmas or anytime, depending on where they fit on good-bad, light-dark scales. Most adventures include faith and hope lessons.

This week, hope arrived in COVID-19 vaccine vials. It was great to see news coverage of the first vaccinations being given to health care workers at hospitals in Kearney and across the United States.