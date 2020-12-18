Finding lights of Christmas

Playing on the radio as I dressed for work Tuesday morning was, “Where Are You Christmas?” The song, which certainly fits 2020, starts with, “Where are you Christmas? Why can’t I find you?”
It continues with, “My world is changing. I’m rearranging. Does that mean Christmas changes, too?” Ultimately, the message is that Christmas is inside all of us.
Christmas will — must — be different this year, with some traditions possible and others not. The right, responsible things to do this Christmas season and for as long as COVID-19 is the awful gift that keeps on giving are to stay home as much as possible, celebrate with only immediate family members, and follow mask, social distancing and handwashing rules wherever we go.
One of the daily Advent messages emailed to me by Faith United Methodist Church noted that adding three letters to Advent creates “adventure.”
Many things can be an adventure at Christmas or anytime, depending on where they fit on good-bad, light-dark scales. Most adventures include faith and hope lessons.
This week, hope arrived in COVID-19 vaccine vials. It was great to see news coverage of the first vaccinations being given to health care workers at hospitals in Kearney and across the United States.
Public health experts caution that the light we finally see is at the far end of a long tunnel lined with billions of people who must be vaccinated before the worldwide pandemic will end.
On Christmas Day, I’ll be a volunteer and a newspaper photographer at an event based on faith, hope and love: a free take-out or delivered dinner prepared at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que in Kearney. It also was the safe alternative site for the 2020 community Thanksgiving dinner.
I may visit my twin sister in North Platte the following week.
Meanwhile, I’ll think about the light at the end of the tunnel when I see Christmas lights and celebrate the birth of Jesus, the true light of the world.
My house has no Christmas decorations, mostly because I live with a still-curious, sometime naughty 14½-year-old kitty who is alone in our house most weekdays. So I appreciate my neighbors and other folks in Kearney or other places I drive to or through in December who display outdoor lights and/or window decorations.
When I was growing up on our family farm south of Wilcox, we always had a decorated Christmas tree in the living room, but no outdoor lights.
The tradition I miss most is the Christmas Eve service at Pleasant View Christian Church, a half-mile south and one mile east of the farm. There always was a Christmas tree with lights and other decorations, plus greenery around the small sanctuary.
Sanctuary lights hanging from the ceiling on chains were turned off at the end of the Christmas Eve program. That’s when people in the congregation, each holding a candle, stood around the room’s perimeter and sang “Silent Night” as the flame was passed from candle to candle.
I was at the church every Christmas Eve for the first 18 years of my life and for many more Christmas Eves through Dec. 24, 2013 — six months before the church closed — when I came home from college or jobs in other parts of Nebraska. I drove Mom there from Kearney until she was in her 90s.
Before the building was demolished, Pleasant View “kid” Brock Arehart saved the sanctuary lights. They now hang in his Kearney business, Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee at Avenue A and North Railroad Street.
I may walk the two blocks from the Hub office to Kitt’s next Thursday so I can get a cup of hot tea and spend some Christmas Eve time sitting under the Pleasant View lights.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
