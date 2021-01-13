Federal interference

I read with interest Rep. Adriam Smith’s explanation of his vote not to accept presidential electors from several states.

Smith apparently doesn’t believe that states like Arizona and Pennsylvania — and, presumably, Nebraska — should be allowed to establish their own rules for elections. Instead, they should follow laws passed by Congress, transformed into regulations by unelected Washington bureaucrats and interpreted by federal judges.

Those of us who sincerely believe in minimal government from Washington, with most governmental functions carried on at the state and local level, are rightly repulsed by self-serving arguments like Smith’s.

Unfortunately, most so-called federalists are like Smith, and are quite happy to have a domineering government in Washington, so long as it’s domineering on their side.

William Flack, Kearney