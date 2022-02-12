February’s frustrations

My son said when he called from Los Angeles this week: “Cheer up, Mom,” . “It’s February. You can’t go outside anyway.” As we chatted, I was resting my damaged knee on an old ottoman from a Grand Island antique store. I tore a ligament in my left knee when I fell on black ice in early January. It will be imprisoned in a brace for at least four more weeks.
This is fitting. It’s February. The world hates February. So far, February is living up to its naughty billing.
Since it’s a Herculean feat to get into my car with my knee as unbendable as a telephone pole, I’m working from home. I sit perched on a little pillow because my wooden desk chair feels as hard as concrete by noon, but my left leg keeps falling asleep, so every half hour, I have to stand up and limp around to wake it up.
Twice this week, after wriggling like Houdini to get into my car, I had a dead battery.
Last weekend I pulled out a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. I set up a card table and turned over all the pieces. It depicts a pick-up loaded with a tent, picnic baskets, lanterns and chairs, but with 1,000 pieces, I had no room to do the puzzle. I boxed it up and put it away.
Since I can’t go to the grocery, I ordered groceries online and accepted a friend’s offer to pick them up, but when she got to that supermarket, there was no outside sign explaining where to pick up the groceries. She had to go inside the store to find out.
I gave up going to Mass because I can’t sit down in a pew. I limped to a section of pews for people with wheelchairs, but I had no place to prop my unbendable leg. It poked out straight. Not comfortable. I moved down in the pew and was able to rest it on a folded-up kneeler, but my leg fell asleep during the opening hymn, and I sat through Mass wiggling my leg to keep it awake.
Oh, and all the handicapped parking places at the church parking lot were full, so I had to park practically in Elm Creek. Fortunately, it wasn’t snowing.
I’ve applied for a handicapped parking tag, but I was told not to expect it for four to six weeks.
I‘ve been watching the Olympics, but I get sad watching flexible knees enable athletes to ski, skate, burrow into a bobsled and push a hockey puck. I see young skiers soar into the heavens and spin four or five times as they grip the edge of a ski in one hand, then land flawlessly. I see heartbreak, too; Mikaela Shiffrin doesn’t finish her first two races. She sits, stunned, on the edge of the ski slope, resting her teary face on — guess what? — her bended knees.
Sunday, I peeked at the Pro Bowl, a useless few hours. Sure, charities got money for every touchdown, but really? I turned back to Olympic speed skating.
At 5 p.m., I turned on the season’s first NASCAR race, held for the first time at the rusting Los Angeles Coliseum. They created a temporary race track as big as a donut and too cramped for stock cars. Announcers carefully skirted telling us how fast the cars were going, but trust me: traffic goes faster on I-80. This race was simply a bloated prequel for the Daytona 500, which also happens in February. Back I went to the Olympics.
On Sunday, I will watch the Super Bowl. It used to be held in January, but it’s now shoved back to Valentine’s Day because the NFL added a 17th game to its season. They ought to hold the Super Bowl on the Sunday immediately after the conference championships, ride the infectious adrenalin fueled by those championship games to the Super Bowl, and be done with it. Soon the NFL won’t turn out the lights until St. Patrick’s Day.
By then, we’ll have turned the clocks ahead, the cranes will have returned, and my knee, I hope, will be healed.