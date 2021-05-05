Farmers, look up, around for power lines

Farm equipment just keeps getting larger. Modern tractors, for example, are taller than tractors in the past, and newer models might have tall antennas. The increased likelihood of equipment accidentally contacting electrical lines is all the more reason for farmers to take the message seriously when Nebraska Public Power District urges them to look up and around for power lines.
Given the larger size of today’s farm equipment, the opportunities for equipment and power lines coming together really are multiplying. When that happens, the sparks can fly — and that’s a situation no farmer wants to find himself in, even though the rush to finish planting this year’s crop can be a dangerous distraction.
“We encourage the farming community to look up and around for power lines,” said Scott Walz, NPPD distribution and transmission maintenance manager. “A year ago, we had a rash of contacts between equipment, primarily boom sprayers and power lines, during planting season.”
Walz said the contacts caused numerous power outages. Fortunately there was no loss of life.
Walz recommends that after moving large equipment into the field, operators should review where power lines are in relationship to their equipment. It’s a bit like studying a checkerboard before moving your piece.
“After determining where the overhead lines are and making any adjustments to the equipment, in the case of boom sprayer, you can start to unrack the unit,” Walz said. When operators complete their work, they should double-check the lines before re-racking the equipment.
Although there were no fatal contacts in 2020, there were plenty of situations where electrical equipment sustained damage, and that left many electrical consumers in the dark.
Contact with a power line or even being within a few feet of the line with a piece of equipment can result in a dangerous, potentially fatal, situation, according to NPPD.
The first thing to do after making contact, or if a line falls on the equipment, is to call 911 and remain inside the vehicle as the line may still be energized. Dial 911 so that law enforcement can contact NPPD or the rural public power district that serves that area so professionals can be sent to safely remove the lines and stabilize the situation.
If there’s a threat to life, such as when a fire breaks out, a farmer who is forced to leave the vehicle should jump as far away as possible from the equipment, making sure no body part touches the equipment.
It is crucial to land standing with both feet together, then shuffle your feet, making sure to never break contact with the ground or cause separation between the feet. Wait for emergency responders and linemen to respond. Do not attempt to return to the equipment.