Farmers, look up, around for power lines

Farm equipment just keeps getting larger. Modern tractors, for example, are taller than tractors in the past, and newer models might have tall antennas. The increased likelihood of equipment accidentally contacting electrical lines is all the more reason for farmers to take the message seriously when Nebraska Public Power District urges them to look up and around for power lines.

Given the larger size of today’s farm equipment, the opportunities for equipment and power lines coming together really are multiplying. When that happens, the sparks can fly — and that’s a situation no farmer wants to find himself in, even though the rush to finish planting this year’s crop can be a dangerous distraction.

“We encourage the farming community to look up and around for power lines,” said Scott Walz, NPPD distribution and transmission maintenance manager. “A year ago, we had a rash of contacts between equipment, primarily boom sprayers and power lines, during planting season.”

Walz said the contacts caused numerous power outages. Fortunately there was no loss of life.

Walz recommends that after moving large equipment into the field, operators should review where power lines are in relationship to their equipment. It’s a bit like studying a checkerboard before moving your piece.