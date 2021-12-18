Family excitement decorating mother’s tree

I remember the spaghetti dinner in the candle-lit dining room on a snowy December evening. I remember Christmas carols playing on the hi-fi. Mostly, I remember the timeless stories my widowed mother told as we children and grandchildren gathered about 10 days before Christmas to decorate her Christmas tree.
Those memories sparkle like Christmas lights this time of year.
After dinner, as my sister and I cleaned up the kitchen, my son Matt and my niece Missy headed up to the attic to get the long cardboard box that held the tree. We’d grown up with a live tree, but after my father died, my mother reluctantly bought an artificial one.
Matt and Missy lugged that box down to the living room and got down on their hands and knees to begin putting the unwieldy thing together. They connected the three metal pipes to make the trunk and inserted the branches into the trunk’s slots. Meanwhile, another niece rearranged the living room so we could place that tree in front of the picture window.
Once the tree was set up, my brother opened boxes of lights and wound them around and around that tall tree as if he were bandaging a wound. Those lights, in red, green, gold, white and blue, were as big as strawberries.
My mother brought down her boxes of ornaments and set them on the couch. She was very organized. Most of her ornaments were large glass or metal balls. Before she put them away each January, she dusted each one, then swaddled it in tissue paper and set it carefully inside a cardboard box that was like a massive egg carton, with a cushioned slot for each ornament so they would stay safe and clean until they were brought out again the following December.
Finally, with the lights strung, we hung the ornaments as my sister decorated the living room. She set a creche on an end table and put an ornamental bucket by the fireplace. That was where my mother kept incoming Christmas cards.
The piece de resistance was the olive wood nativity set my parents had bought in Bethlehem. It went on the long shelf in the living room. We took the plates off the shelf, set up a deep blue backdrop with a single golden star, and then positioned Mary and Joseph, the Christ Child, shepherds, Wise Men, camels, cows, a lamb and a donkey.
As we worked, my mother would tell us stories.
She told us about visiting Bethlehem with my father and climbing down into a dank grotto to see the place where, it is said, Jesus was born. That manger site sat under the Church of the Nativity, built in the sixth century. My mother said Bethlehem’s Manger Square was more commercial than she thought Bethlehem ought to be.
She talked about her childhood Christmases. She was born in 1921. People put up live Christmas trees (the only kind back then) just a day or two before Christmas. Some lit their trees with candles, and a neighbor’s tree caught fire.
She said that every Christmas Eve, after they set out presents for their nine children back in the 1930s, my father’s parents decided they didn’t have enough toys, so they dashed out to find more.
She talked about her loneliest Christmas, too. That was the year my twin sister and I were born just two weeks before Christmas. On Christmas afternoon, 250 miles from her loved ones back home in Middletown, Ohio, she was left home alone with us while my father, a radio newscaster, went downtown to give his 6 p.m. newscast. He did not have holidays off.
She laughed about that now, as she remembered. Christmas is like that.
At last, when our tree-trimming was finished, we turned off all the lights except the lights on the tree and let the magic and beauty of Christmas soak in like soft snowflakes.
My mother is gone now. My children are grown and scattered, but I’ve learned that the best Christmas gifts aren’t the kind that are wrapped. They are the ones that are warm and cherished and unforgettable.