Family excitement decorating mother’s tree

I remember the spaghetti dinner in the candle-lit dining room on a snowy December evening. I remember Christmas carols playing on the hi-fi. Mostly, I remember the timeless stories my widowed mother told as we children and grandchildren gathered about 10 days before Christmas to decorate her Christmas tree.

Those memories sparkle like Christmas lights this time of year.

After dinner, as my sister and I cleaned up the kitchen, my son Matt and my niece Missy headed up to the attic to get the long cardboard box that held the tree. We’d grown up with a live tree, but after my father died, my mother reluctantly bought an artificial one.

Matt and Missy lugged that box down to the living room and got down on their hands and knees to begin putting the unwieldy thing together. They connected the three metal pipes to make the trunk and inserted the branches into the trunk’s slots. Meanwhile, another niece rearranged the living room so we could place that tree in front of the picture window.

Once the tree was set up, my brother opened boxes of lights and wound them around and around that tall tree as if he were bandaging a wound. Those lights, in red, green, gold, white and blue, were as big as strawberries.