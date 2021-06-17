Energy-saving tips good when summer heats up

We weren’t aware of this rule of thumb until this week, when Nebraska Public Power District shared several suggestions to rein in high electrical bills while Nebraska bakes under the hot June sun. The rule of thumb: Electrical consumers will save around 5% to 10% on cooling costs for every 2 degrees you raise the temperature.

In other words, this week the outside temperature has exceeded 90 degrees, and even is flirting with 100 degrees. With all of that heat outside your air conditioner must work extra hard to keep the interior of your house cool.

The cooler you keep it the more it will cost you, so try NPPD’s little trick. If you’re used to having the interior temperature around 74 degrees, try setting the thermostat 4 degrees higher. Dress a little lighter, and, when the room is occupied, switch on your ceiling fan to keep air moving in your house. Turn off the fan when you leave the room.

NPPD offered several other great tips:

Limit using heat-generating appliances — oven, stove, dishwasher, etc. — until the cooler hours of the day or night. Do chores such as cooking, cleaning, ironing and laundry during the cooler early morning and evening hours to avoid home heat buildup. Using a microwave or grilling outdoors also can help.